Truss Announces Two New Partners to Enhance the Marketplace's Offerings

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truss , an award-winning marketplace for commercial real estate, announced today two new partnerships with Eden and Rightsize Facility to offer more efficient and complementary services for the business owners who use their platform. Eden, the leading workplace management platform, makes it easier for fast-growing, innovative companies to run and scale their offices. Rightsize helps business owners plan, furnish and service their office expansion, relocation or consolidation.

"We're thrilled to work with both Eden and Rightsize as both businesses have synergies with our marketplace and the offerings we provide in helping small to medium sized business owners find and lease their office space," said Bobby Goodman, co-founder of Truss. "We know business owners and entrepreneurs are incredibly busy and our goal is to provide solutions that help them accomplish what they need to do as quickly as possible."

Truss aims to help business owners find, tour and lease office space or coworking space through a seamless process on their mobile devices or computers. On average, business owners save 19 percent on their lease and helps them rent space on average 60 percent faster than the traditional leasing process. Both partnerships with Eden and Rightsize allow Truss to offer more enhanced and streamlined efficiencies for business owners.

"We are excited to work in partnership with Truss to offer our accelerated delivery model for office furniture. The complimentary services provided through this partnership will allow business owners to find, lease, furnish and move into their completed space quickly and efficiently and to provide access to a comprehensive workplace management platform for ongoing office services," said Mason Awtry, president of Rightsize Facility.

"We're thrilled to partner with Truss to offer our online marketplace of best-in-class services," said Joe Du Bey , CEO & co-founder of Eden. "From cleaning services and handymen, to ordering coffee and IT Maintenance, today's office occupiers are seeking turnkey solutions that are flexible, functional and responsive. The prominent synergies between our platform and Truss' made this a clear fit, as we're equally committed to driving transformation in the workplace industry."

Business owners can search, tour and lease office and coworking space through Truss' platform.

More about Truss

Truss helps small and medium businesses find, tour and lease office and coworking space. More than 15,000 small to medium sized business owners have used Truss to date to help them find the right commercial real estate space. Business owners and entrepreneurs can search for the space from their own computers or mobile devices. The AI-enabled technology enables business owners to find the right space in a convenient and easy manner. Truss also offers dedicated brokers and partner brokers who act as the point person throughout the seamless process. TrussCRE is a listing marketplace to streamline transactions for brokers. TrussCRE continually adds new inventory with complete pricing details on every listing. To learn more about Truss, visit www.truss.co or follow them on social media on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

More about Rightsize

Rightsize Facility is a nationwide office interiors firm that will facilitate everything from space planning, to furniture selection, to delivery and installation. We are your single source to PLAN, FURNISH and SERVICE office expansion, relocation or consolidation for corporate clients in transition.

More about Eden

Eden is the leading workplace management platform, making it easier for innovative companies to run their offices. Eden is available in 25 major global metro areas, with more than 2,000 service partners providing all facilities and workplace experience services required to run a high standards office. Top requested services on Eden include janitorial, handymen, IT support, electricians, plumbers, cabling, snacks, coffee, food delivery, and more. Using Eden's platform, a facilities or workplace manager receives bids for any requested service, consolidated billing, service partner communication tools, and access to Eden's ticketing / work-order software. To learn more about Eden, visit www.eden.io or follow them on social media on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

