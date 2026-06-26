Truss Financial Group Addresses $11 Trillion Untapped Home Equity Problem for Self-Employed Homeowners

Specialized mortgage lender offers alternative underwriting options to help business owners access equity without replacing low-rate mortgages.

LADERA RANCH, Calif., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truss Financial Group (TFG), a specialized mortgage lender, has highlighted alternative underwriting options to address equity-access challenges for self-employed homeowners. The initiative responds to the newly released 2026 Home Equity Gap Index by The Mortgage Reports, which shows that U.S. mortgage holders carry approximately $11 trillion in untapped home equity.

An infographic illustrating the $11 trillion U.S. untapped home equity gap as analyzed in the 2026 Home Equity Gap Index.[1] The graphic outlines specialized alternative underwriting options that allow qualified self-employed homeowners to access capital without replacing their existing low-rate mortgages.[2] (Graphic courtesy of Truss Financial Group)

While 43.3% of U.S. mortgaged homes are now equity-rich, the Gap Index reveals that much of this wealth remains locked. For the nation's 15 million self-employed professionals, traditional bank underwriting guidelines often restrict access because standard tax write-offs artificially lower their taxable income. Additionally, homeowners with primary mortgage rates near 3 or 4 percent are reluctant to pursue standard cash-out refinances.

To solve this mismatch, Truss Financial Group (TFG) leverages alternative documentation options, evaluating qualified borrowers using 12 to 24 months of bank statements without relying solely on personal tax returns. This specialized end-to-end Digital HELOC platform allows eligible homeowners to access up to $750,000 in equity while keeping their existing primary mortgage rates intact.

By shifting the focus from net tax-line profits to verified gross operational cash flow, this second-lien program ensures that qualified entrepreneurs maintain their corporate momentum. TFG's streamlined automated platform performs a soft credit pull to generate transparent options, matching complex-income applicants with flexible alt-doc guidelines. Instead of navigating weeks of tedious document requests, qualified borrowers receive rapid, predictable funding timelines, completing secure transactions with mobile notaries and online verification tools in days.

"Strong borrowers are often hidden by traditional paperwork," said Jeff Miller, founder and CEO of Truss Financial Group. "Modern lending must measure real financial strength, not just standard income documentation. We designed our equity options to respect the unique cash flows of entrepreneurs, turning stationary home equity into an active tool for business growth."

This capital flexibility is especially vital for real estate investors and independent 1099 contractors who require structured working capital to expand portfolios, manage local property renovations, or fund everyday business operations. Keeping the underlying primary mortgage rate unchanged protects these self-employed borrowers from significant cost hikes, preserving long-term financial stability while providing immediate liquidity for commercial growth.

This lending capacity is supported by audited industry production data. In the 2026 Scotsman Guide Top Originators rankings Jeff Miller finished second in overall closings with 1,351 transactions and recorded the most Non-QM closings with 569 loans totaling $325.9 million.

Qualified homeowners interested in exploring their options can check their HELOC eligibility or connect with a TFG loan specialist by visiting the Truss Financial Group contact portal.

The secure, proprietary online interface evaluates property equity and credit parameters instantly, providing upfront details without triggering any hard credit inquiries on personal consumer records.

About Truss Financial Group

Founded in 2006, Truss Financial Group is a premier mortgage lending institution headquartered in Ladera Ranch, California. The firm specializes in innovative financing solutions for self-employed individuals, business owners, and real estate investors. Transitioning away from highly commoditized agency lending, Truss leverages deep industry expertise to provide alternative lending products, bridge loans, and specialized equity access solutions designed for complex income profiles. Truss Financial Group is a licensed firm; for regulatory details and state licensing information, visit https://trussfinancialgroup.com/state-licensing .

Contact: Jason Nichols

CMO | Partner

Truss Financial Group

Email: [email protected] | Call: 888-878-7715

SOURCE Truss Financial Group