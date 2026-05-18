Truss Financial Group Launches End-to-End Digital HELOC to Unlock Home Equity in Days, Not Weeks

LADERA RANCH, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truss Financial Group (TFG), a national leader in specialized mortgage solutions and alternative lending, today announced the official launch of its end-to-end Digital HELOC to Unlock Home Equity in Days . This next-generation platform empowers homeowners, specifically entrepreneurs, 1099 contractors, and real estate investors to access up to $750,000 in home equity through a 100% online process capable of funding in as little as five business days.

Unlock home equity faster with Truss Financial Group's Digital HELOC. Access up to $750K through a 100% online process, with funding possible in as little as 5 business days. Built for homeowners with flexible income who need a smarter way to move forward.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the U.S. housing economy, which leading analysts term the "Great Rebalance." According to the latest data from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) , existing-home sales are projected to rise by 14% in 2026 as mortgage rates stabilize near 6.3%. However, with the national median single-family existing-home price holding firm at $408,800, millions of Americans possess record-level equity but remain locked-in to their properties, hesitant to touch low-interest primary mortgages through traditional cash-out refinancing.

The Truss Financial Group's (TFG) Digital HELOC resolves this "liquidity paradox" by providing a streamlined, second-lien solution that preserves the borrower's existing first mortgage rate. Unlike traditional bank HELOCs that typically require 30 to 45 days of manual paperwork, in-person appraisals, and extensive tax documentation, TFG utilizes a fully digital infrastructure. By leveraging an advanced Automated Valuation Model (AVM) and AI-driven bank statement verification, the platform allows borrowers to complete an application in minutes and receive an underwriting decision within 24 hours.

"Innovation is about removing friction between an entrepreneur's vision and their earned capital," said Jeff Miller, CEO and Founder of Truss Financial Group. "In this rebalancing market, home equity should not be a static number; it must be an active tool for growth."

Central to the launch is TFG's unique "Two-Path" underwriting strategy. Recognizing that the 9.1 million self-employed individuals in the U.S. often have complex income structures that trigger algorithmic rejections at traditional banks, TFG has engineered a surgical routing system. Files that do not meet the automated "Digital Lane" criteria are seamlessly transitioned to a manual "Hybrid Lane" overseen by senior human underwriters. This ensures that business owners with diverse income including K1, 1099, or asset depletion profiles receive a common-sense evaluation rather than a digital denial.

The platform is also designed for the professional investor community. Real estate investors can utilize the DSCR HELOC to secure gap funding for property renovations or non-contingent earnest money for new acquisitions. This specialized product allows for credit lines on non-owner-occupied properties and second homes, a segment of the market frequently underserved by institutional lenders.

The launch of the Digital HELOC follows a record-breaking period for Truss Financial Group. In April 2026, CEO Jeff Miller was ranked #2 nationally for Non-Qualified Mortgage (Non-QM) volume by Scotsman Guide, based on audited production data of $325.9 million in alternative loan closings. This national recognition validates TFG's operational dominance in the specialized lending sector and its commitment to the self-employed borrower.

About Truss Financial Group

Founded in 2006, Truss Financial Group is a premier mortgage lending institution headquartered in Ladera Ranch, California. The firm specializes in innovative financing solutions for self-employed individuals, business owners, and real estate investors. Transitioning away from highly commoditized agency lending, Truss leverages deep industry expertise to provide alternative lending products, bridge loans, and specialized equity access solutions designed for complex income profiles. Truss Financial Group is a licensed firm; for regulatory details and state licensing information, visit https://trussfinancialgroup.com/state-licensing .

Contact: Jason Nichols

CMO | Partner

Truss Financial Group

Email: [email protected]

888-878-771

SOURCE Truss Financial Group