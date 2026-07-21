Truss Financial Group Launches $1M DSCR HELOC for Investors

New Alternative Second-Lien Program Unlocks Equity on Rental Portfolios, Preserving Low-Rate First Mortgages, Bypassing DTI Caps, and Accommodating DSCR Under 1.0 via Asset Depletion

LADERA RANCH, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truss Financial Group(TFG), a premier mortgage brokerage specializing in alternative lending solutions, has officially launched its new DSCR HELOC program Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC). Designed specifically for real estate investors, this alternative financing solution allows property owners to unlock up to $1million in equity across residential investment portfolios without verifying personal income or replacing existing low-rate first mortgages.

Truss Financial Group launches a new $1M DSCR HELOC program, enabling real estate investors to unlock up to $1 million in equity across rental portfolios while preserving their low-rate first mortgages and bypassing personal DTI constraints.

The product launch arrives during a prolonged contraction in investor home purchases, which fell 6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026 due to persistently high interest rates and compressed rental yields. Traditional cash-out refinances have become economically unviable for investors eager to preserve historic first-lien rates near 3% or 4%. This structural "rate lock-in" effect has triggered a severe liquidity paradox, leaving investors with record-level home equity but limited options to access it without resetting their primary borrowing costs.

The DSCR HELOC bypasses personal Debt-to-Income (DTI) constraints by focusing solely on the rental cash flow of the underlying asset rather than W-2 income or personal tax returns. Underwriting guidelines accommodate properties down to a minimum DSCR of 0.75 on non-owner occupied 1-4 unit structures, condominiums, and planned unit developments (PUDs). Eligibility is calculated by dividing gross monthly rent by the total PITIA (principal, interest, taxes, insurance, and HOA dues). For properties with a DSCR below 1.0, Truss Financial Group provides a strategic path to qualification using its asset depletion mortgage model, which calculates qualifying income based on the borrower's liquid assets to bridge cash-flow deficits. For properties experiencing vacancy, the program utilizes an appraiser's Form 1007 Market Rent Study to verify potential cash-flow capacity.

Professional real estate investors utilize the DSCR HELOC as a revolving capital reserve to accelerate the "Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat" (BRRRR) cycle, drawing funds instantly to finance rehabilitation work rather than waiting on a standard refinance. Having active, cash-accessible credit lines also provides immediate earnest money, allowing investors to submit competitive, non-contingent purchase offers to outcompete corporate buyers in fast-moving markets. To evaluate potential cash flows and review qualification options, investors must connect directly with a loan officer by submitting an inquiry via the online webform at Truss Financial Group or by calling the lending team directly.

"Innovation is about removing friction between an entrepreneur's vision and their earned capital," said Jeff Miller, CEO and Founder of Truss Financial Group. "In this rebalancing market, home equity should not be a static number; it must be an active tool for growth."

The lending program accelerates funding speeds using secure digital asset verification and automated valuation models, delivering initial lending decisions in minutes and full funding in as little as five business days. To protect personal credit and insulate liability, transactions can close directly in the name of an LLC.

About Truss Financial Group

Founded in 2006, Truss Financial Group is a premier mortgage lending institution headquartered in Ladera Ranch, California. The firm specializes in innovative financing solutions for self-employed individuals, business owners, and real estate investors. Transitioning away from highly commoditized agency lending, Truss leverages deep industry expertise to provide alternative lending products, bridge loans, and specialized equity access solutions designed for complex income profiles. Truss Financial Group is a licensed firm; for regulatory details and state licensing information, visit https://trussfinancialgroup.com/state-licensing

Contact: Jason Nichols

CMO | Partner

Truss Financial Group

Email: [email protected] | Call: 888-878-7715

SOURCE Truss Financial Group