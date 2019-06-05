Truss Launches a New Platform for Brokers with Complete Price Transparency

"We created Truss CRE based on strong demand and interest from brokers to have a holistic solution from search to signature on one transaction platform," said Tom Smith, co-founder of Truss. "Coupled with our existing platform knowledge that shows where tenants want to be, Truss CRE is the fastest way for brokers to find commercial spaces for businesses and saves the brokers time. They can even close their leases on the platform."

In keeping with Truss' mission of complete price transparency, which is unique in the CRE industry, 100 percent of the listings on Truss CRE will have full pricing details, including base rent, real estate taxes, operating expenses and utility costs. Truss CRE also helps brokers close leases 60 percent faster on average. Truss CRE will continually add new inventory, with it currently hosting 1,400 inventory suppliers including international brokerages, ownership groups, local owners and boutique brokerages. It also has an additional 225 global and local coworking, flex and executive suite providers that utilize Truss to connect them with prospective tenants.

"Truss is a refreshingly transparent, comprehensive and user-friendly platform. We're thrilled to have the Truss team provide excellent support to us and we look forward to bringing more clients through the Truss experience," said Scott Panneton, senior advisor at Landmark Real Estate Advisors .

Truss plans to expand Truss CRE into additional markets quickly. Truss continues its commitment to price transparency for small business owners on its online marketplace where business owners can search, tour and lease commercial real estate space.

More about Truss

Truss helps small and medium businesses find, tour and lease office, coworking, industrial and retail space. Truss has more than 300 million square feet of commercial real estate space available nationwide. Business owners and entrepreneurs can search for the space from their own computers or mobile devices. The AI-enabled technology enables business owners to find the right space in a convenient and easy manner. Truss also offers dedicated brokers and partner brokers who act as the point person throughout the seamless process. To learn more about Truss, visit www.truss.co or follow them on social media on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

SOURCE Truss

Related Links

http://www.truss.co

