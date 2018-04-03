"We're proud to announce another industry-first as we modernize the commercial real estate industry and offer price transparency for retailers," said Bobby Goodman, co-founder of Truss and longtime veteran of the industry. "Now, they can review different retail space options in one platform and it's as easy as searching online for a vacation or new shoes."

In a highly private and competitive field, Truss makes the process of finding and touring a retail location easier and more convenient for the small-to-medium sized business owner. The retailer can use the technology-enhanced and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled platform to review and compare their options, including the square footage and amenities.

"I found Truss to be an efficient way to search and lease my next retail space without having to spend hours or even days searching for the right location," said Graham Goy, owner and operator of Title Boxing Club.

Truss first launches retail in Chicago with 7 million square feet of available retail space throughout downtown Chicago, followed by Houston to launch in the coming weeks.

More about Truss

Truss helps small and medium businesses lease office and retail space. The business owner can search, tour and lease the space from their own computers or mobile devices. The AI-enabled technology enables business owners to find the right space in a convenient and easy manner. Truss also offers dedicated brokers who act as the point person throughout the seamless process. To learn more about Truss, visit www.truss.co or follow them on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Molly Lynch

Lynch Communications Group, LLC

molly@lynchgrouponline.com

773-505-9719

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truss-launches-industry-first-business-owners-to-tour-and-lease-retail-space-with-price-transparency-300623188.html

SOURCE Truss

Related Links

http://www.truss.co

