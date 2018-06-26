"We're excited to expand further into Houston, after receiving ongoing requests from Houston business owners when we launched office space last November," said Marshall Hudes, co-founder of Truss. "We plan to continue growing our retail and office space offerings in Houston as well."

Truss has retail offerings in many of Houston's most popular areas, including Galleria/Uptown Park, West University, Midtown and Garden Oaks. The first Houston leases were signed by small business owners looking for new retail space for their growing businesses and they were able to take advantage of the shared commission.

"When I opened my first barber shop, finding the ideal location and negotiating the lease was a long and mind-numbing process, we almost gave up," said Marlowe Duffy, owner of Cutt-n-Up Barber Shop. "We are now opening our second location and we are using Truss to find the right space with price transparency."

Truss also offers retail space in Chicago and Washington, D.C., with a total of 19 million square feet between the three markets. In addition to retail, Truss offers office space and industrial space on its platform totaling more than 200 million square feet. In Houston, Truss has more than 58 million square feet of space.

More about Truss

Truss helps small and medium businesses lease office, industrial and retail space. The business owner can search, tour and lease the space from their own computers or mobile devices. The AI-enabled technology enables business owners to find the right space in a convenient and easy manner. Truss also offers dedicated brokers who act as the point person throughout the seamless process. To learn more about Truss, visit www.truss.co or follow them on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truss-launches-retail-space-in-houston-for-owners-to-tour-and-lease-with-price-transparency-300672145.html

SOURCE Truss

Related Links

http://www.truss.co

