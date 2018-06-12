Truss to Offer Industrial Real Estate Space in Chicago and Dallas to Accelerate Growth

Initial interest in Truss' space include customers who are looking for commercial kitchen space and ecommerce storage. Business owners in both Chicago and Dallas found the ability to find, tour and lease through the platform convenient.

"Our company is looking to open a new branch in Chicago for our industrial equipment distribution. Being located abroad, it was critical to get a full service with a single point of entry," said Alexander Bogdanov, international sales & engineering manager for Doga."We quickly found that Truss' platform proposed the best functionality for industrial space search, shortlisting and tour planning, while being accompanied by a personal broker representing our interests. After touring selected spaces, we continued working online through the platform to review proposals, leave comments and finally to identify the best offer."

In today's market, industrial vacancies are at an all-time low of 5 percent, largely due to an increased demand in ecommerce with a need for instant access from smaller businesses.

"It's been long discussed that technology will transform the industrial real estate industry and we're now at that point," said Bobby Goodman, co-founder of Truss. "We're the first to offer price transparency for industrial, and in turn, we're seeing increased efficiency and opportunities for both tenants and landlords."

Similar to office space and retail, business owners can now find, tour and lease industrial space through Truss platform, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to review and compare their options in the market.

More about Truss

Truss helps small and medium businesses, find, lease and tour office, industrial and retail space with more than 200 million square feet available. The business owner can search for the space from their own computers or mobile devices. The AI-enabled technology enables business owners to find the right space in a convenient and easy manner. Truss also offers dedicated brokers who act as the point person throughout the seamless process. To learn more about Truss, visit www.truss.co or follow them on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

