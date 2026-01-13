TrussPoint Expands Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Eaton Roofing & Exteriors

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrussPoint Roofing & Exterior Renovations ("TrussPoint"), a growth-oriented investment platform focused on residential home exterior services and backed by Soundcore Capital Partners ("Soundcore"), is pleased to announce its acquisition of Eaton Roofing & Exteriors, one of Kansas's largest and most respected residential re-roofing and exterior renovation companies.

Founded in 1993, Eaton Roofing & Exteriors has repaired or installed more than 40,000 roofs and built a long-standing reputation for quality workmanship, responsiveness, and deep community ties across Kansas. With locations in Wichita, Topeka, Salina, Hutchinson, and Manhattan, Eaton is recognized statewide for its integrity-driven service, strong workmanship, and trusted relationships with both homeowners and insurance partners.

Eaton specializes in residential roofing, siding, windows & doors, and gutters, supported by an experienced team with decades of local expertise.

"Eaton Roofing & Exteriors has long been one of the most respected names in the Kansas market," said Chad Colony, Chief Executive Officer of TrussPoint. "Their commitment to customer service, craftsmanship, and operational excellence aligns seamlessly with TrussPoint's mission. We are thrilled to welcome the entire Eaton team to the TrussPoint family."

"We are excited to join TrussPoint and begin this next chapter," said Chad Harrison, President of Eaton Roofing & Exteriors. "Our team has always focused on doing right by Kansas homeowners. Partnering with TrussPoint gives us additional resources and support to continue delivering exceptional service while remaining true to the values our company was built on."

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm specializing in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 112 acquisitions across 14 platforms, focusing primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com.

About TrussPoint

TrussPoint was created in 2025 as a platform in the residential roofing and exterior services sector and launched by the initial investment in Ridge Top Exteriors. TrussPoint is focused on high-growth, retail-centered, vendor-managed repair and maintenance roofing and exterior services companies. For more information, please visit: www.TrussPt.com.

Partnership Inquiries:

Chad Colony, Chief Executive Officer, TrussPoint

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Olt

[email protected]

(212) 812-1432

SOURCE TrussPoint Roofing & Exterior Renovations