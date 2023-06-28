Trusstor Launches Executive Dashboard, Giving General Construction Senior Managers an Instant, Real-Time Overview of the Performance of Multiple Projects

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusstor, a construction operations platform bringing together a zero-intrusion IoT solution with advanced oversight, reporting and analysis capabilities, has launched its Executive Dashboard delivering senior managers of general construction companies an instant snapshot of the progress and efficiencies of multiple on-site projects on one screen, whether desktop or mobile.

With one glance, construction managers can see the real-time status of each project to better monitor and manage construction sites. This data flows from Trusstor's simplest IoT wearables approach, is fully accessible and usable for everyone, and integrates non-intrusively on-site, giving the ability to track workers and equipment through every square foot of the site.

The Dashboard highlights the progress of each construction milestone, and awards a project efficiency score. Managers can also review the size of the workforce deployed on site, compared to the number planned for, the tasks completed on time, and the overall task completion rate trend. This radically improves decision making, while informing optimum resource allocation for each stage of each project.

"The Executive Dashboard provides the single source of truth, using real-time data, to inform decision making, problem solving and resource allocation," says Omri Sorek, co-founder and CEO, Trusstor. "This enables senior managers and executives to effectively monitor and guide the progress of multiple construction projects."

The dashboard takes all Trusstor data points and condenses them into a dynamic overview. Managers can then seamlessly switch from the Executive Dashboard to the Trusstor Monitor to access the full range of data points and information concerning on-site activity.

"Construction firms employ teams to manually prepare these types of reports, which can take weeks," says Omri. "Trusstor's dashboard digitizes this process and delivers the insights to immediately help cut costs, optimize efficiency and raise safety standards, through more informed decision making."

The Executive Dashboard is highly customizable, enabling managers to choose their own data points from sources, such as Procore, OraclePrimavera, Microsoft and Autodesk. Over the coming months the dashboard will expand to include new data points and additional features.

About Trusstor

Trusstor is a construction operations platform bringing together a zero-intrusion IoT solution with advanced oversight, reporting and analysis capabilities to enable one single source of truth of how a build site is, and should be, performing.

