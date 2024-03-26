Trusstor's Progress Analyzer Delivers Full Visibility of On-Site Activity to Drive Executive Decision-Making

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusstor , a construction operations platform bringing together a zero-intrusion IoT solution with advanced oversight, reporting and analysis capabilities, has announced the launch of its Progress Analyzer tool to enable executive management to bridge the on-site knowledge gap through the monitoring, reporting and analysis of activity progression across all construction projects.

Using Trusstor's Progress Analyzer, construction executives get a clear bottom-line summary of all on-site projects within their portfolio, along with insights and recommendations. They can also view progress by activity, profession and week, and instantly see if milestones are on track or at risk, with any associated bottlenecks highlighted. This detailed overview can then be seamlessly communicated to management, subcontractors, key stakeholders and developers.

The status of each project can be visualized using the Progress Analyzer's project health monitor, which graphically represents the percentage of total work completed on each floor. This helps drive better decision-making among executives regarding the overall progression of the project, especially when resources need to be reallocated to get specific activities back on track.

"The Progress Analyzer's bottom-up approach summarizes construction site activity performance for upper management so they know what milestones are on schedule, what milestones are lagging behind, and the reasons why," says Omri Sorek, co-founder and CEO, Trusstor. "This seamlessly transforms Trusstor from an on-site working tool, used by on-site managers and construction workers, into a decision making tool for top management to optimize all operations."

The launch of the Progress Analyzer builds on the capabilities of Trusstor's Executive Dashboard to enable executives to promote smarter building through better knowledge and insights throughout multiple build projects.

By digitizing the reporting of on-site progress, every week or as required, the Progress Analyzer replaces months of manual work spent collecting and analyzing the data. The result is that, by using Trusstor's Progress Analyzer, executive meetings and decisions can now be informed by accurate, timely data.

About Trusstor

Trusstor is a construction operations platform bringing together a zero-intrusion IoT solution with advanced oversight, reporting and analysis capabilities to enable one single source of truth of how a build site is, and should be, performing.

