Trust & Will and Fifth Third Bank Announce Strategic Relationship To Provide Estate Planning Solutions For Customers

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Trust & Will , the leader in online estate planning in the U.S., announces its strategic relationship with major banking institution, Fifth Third Bank , the 15th largest bank in the U.S. The company joins the bank's portfolio of fintech partners and will provide exclusive savings on Will and Trust-based Estate Plans for its customers.

The new relationship addresses the burgeoning need for accessible estate planning during COVID-19 and brings holistic financial health into focus during a time when companies and customers need attainable tools to help navigate these unprecedented times. The relationship will set up Fifth Third Bank customers for long term financial success and planning for the future.

"We are thrilled to announce our relationship with Fifth Third Bank to help better serve their customers as they look for guidance in estate planning during these challenging times and beyond," said Co-Founder and CEO of Trust & Will, Cody Barbo. "A strategic partnership with one of the largest banks in the country solidifies the need for a modern approach to Trust and Estate Planning. We are grateful to bring our best in class estate planning solution to millions of additional Americans, and more importantly, the opportunity to provide peace of mind."

Since 2017, Trust & Will has helped more than 100,000 members start their estate plans and demand for the company's estate plans have more than doubled since March 2020 as a result of the recent pandemic. Through the commencement of this relationship, Trust & Will now has the ability to offer their services to the bank's 1,100+ branches and customers across 10 states.

“Helping our customers reach their financial goals is very important to us, and we want to provide access to easy-to-use digital tools to protect their money, prepare for their future and plan for the long-term well-being of their families,” said Howard Hammond, head of retail banking and brokerage distribution for Fifth Third Bancorp. “We are proud to work with Trust & Will and continue to provide access to innovative solutions for our customers through our strategic fintech relationships.”

Existing members of Fifth Third Bank can take advantage of this relationship and keep up to date on additional benefits by visiting the COVID Protecting Your Finances resource page.

For more information on Trust & Will, please visit trustandwill.com.

ABOUT TRUST & WILL

Since 2017, Trust & Will has helped more than 100,000+ members successfully protect their legacy. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Trust & Will is modernizing the trust and estate planning industry with an easy, fast, and secure way to set up your estate plan online. We've approached estate planning with a design-first approach, layered on top of incredible customer support to help people throughout the process — making estate planning simple, affordable, & accessible. To learn more, please visit: www.trustandwill.com .

ABOUT FIFTH THIRD BANK

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2020, Fifth Third had $185 billion in assets and operated 1,123 full-service banking centers and 2,464 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2020, had $374 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $42 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com . Fifth Third's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

SOURCE Trust & Will

Related Links

http://trustandwill.com/

