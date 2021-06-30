Trust & Will Announces First Electronic Wills (eWills) Signed in Arizona and Indiana

We're breaking down barriers and eliminating reasons why every American adult does not have an estate plan. Tweet this

Ben Delost of Indiana and Perin Levine of Arizona were the first in their respective states to complete an eWill, utilizing technology provided by Trust & Will and Notarize.

"Consumers have come to expect all matters of their life to be digital, but legal (and estate planning) is one of the few remaining industries to resist adoption of new technology. Even with the pandemic, we were disappointed that additional states didn't make stronger efforts to pass legislation to accept eWills. Despite the legislative lag, we're continuously breaking down barriers and eliminating reasons why every American adult does not have an estate plan in place," said Cody Barbo, Founder and CEO of Trust & Will. "By making the process as easy, affordable, and inclusive as possible, we can ensure that every family is set up for financial success and has an opportunity to build multigenerational wealth."

"Amid a global pandemic and surrounded by so much uncertainty, we witnessed millions of people make estate and financial planning a top priority in 2020 and beyond," said Pat Kinsel, Founder and CEO of Notarize. "We embrace the challenge of solving problems that matter, and while today was a first in Arizona and Indiana, it certainly won't be the last. We are encouraged by this progress and look forward to helping to expand these efforts. COVID-19 has reaffirmed that everyone deserves access to safe, secure, and convenient technologies that allow them to manage their lives and futures on their terms. This milestone moment in these great states, and our partnership with Trust & Will, further our mission of bringing on-demand trust to life's most important moments."

Trust & Will is the easy, fast, and secure way to set up your estate plan online. An estate plan allows individuals to catalog their assets and leave specific gifts, such as money, possessions, and property, to loved ones. It also outlines what should happen in a medical emergency, allowing individuals to designate health care agents and grant trusted individuals access to medical records. Lastly, a Trust-based estate plan helps families avoid probate court, a lengthy and costly experience.

ABOUT TRUST & WILL

Since 2017, Trust & Will has helped more than 200,000 members successfully plan their legacy. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Trust & Will is on a mission to provide families a better way to plan for the future. We make estate planning simple, affordable, and accessible for everyone by providing a secure way to set up your plan online in minutes. We've modernized estate planning with a design-first approach, layered on top of incredible customer support to help people throughout the process. In response to COVID-19, Trust & Will launched the Frontline Heroes Initiative, which has provided more than 11,000 free estate plans to healthcare professionals and teachers. To learn more, visit www.trustandwill.com .

ABOUT NOTARIZE

Notarize is the first platform to enable thousands of people each day to sign and notarize documents online. From adopting a child to buying a home, Notarize builds trusted products and services that support and bring trust to life's most important moments. For more information, visit www.notarize.com .

