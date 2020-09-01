Trust & Will Named To The 2020 CB Insights Fintech 250 List Of Fastest-Growing Startups

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Trust & Will to the third annual Fintech 250 , a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology.

"We're proud to, once again, recognize the 250 best private fintech companies globally. This year's Fintech 250 represents 25 countries and spans 19 categories -- reimagining everything from retail banking and crypto, to insurance and asset management," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "The previous Fintech 250 class raised more than $22 billion in investor financing and saw more than 20 exits after being recognized, and we expect this year's class will have similar success as they continue to transform how people and businesses spend, save, borrow, and invest their money."

Trust & Will was selected as one of the Fintech 250 from a pool of 16,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. The CB Insights Intelligence Unit applies an evidenced-based approach and considers several factors, including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic score measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

"There are few recognitions that bring together such an incredible group of companies, and the Fintech 250 list is one of them. It is an honor to be a part of this prestigious group of startups, many of whom have inspired us over the years," said co-founder and CEO of Trust & Will, Cody Barbo. "We set out on a mission to help millions of people protect their family and assets, and the more visibility we can bring to Trust & Will, the closer we are to achieving this mission. This is a win for our team, but more importantly a win for our members who have trusted us to protect their legacy."

Since starting the company in October of 2017, Trust & Will has raised $8M+ in capital, gone through the Techstars accelerator, lined up partnerships with several of the largest financial services firms and insurance companies, completed the first electronic Will in history, and helped over 130k+ Americans kickstart their estate plan.

2020 Fintech 250 Highlights:

Unicorns : 32 of the 250 companies are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding round

: 32 of the 250 companies are valued at or above as of their latest funding round Funding trends: YTD, these 250 private companies have raised $10.3B in equity funding across 120 deals (as of 8/26/20)

YTD, these 250 private companies have raised in equity funding across 120 deals (as of 8/26/20) Mega-rounds: Since 2019, there have been 87 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year's Fintech 250, with 35 of them in 2020 YTD (as of 8/25/20)

Since 2019, there have been 87 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year's Fintech 250, with 35 of them in 2020 YTD (as of 8/25/20) Global representation: 46% of the 2020 Fintech 250 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Fintech 250 companies (38), followed by India (20)

ABOUT TRUST & WILL

Since 2017, Trust & Will has helped more than 130,000 members successfully protect their legacy. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Trust & Will is modernizing the trust and estate planning industry with an easy, fast, and secure way to set up your estate plan online. We've approached estate planning with a design-first approach, layered on top of incredible customer support to help people throughout the process — making estate planning simple, affordable, & accessible. To learn more, please visit: www.trustandwill.com.

SOURCE Trust & Will

Related Links

trustandwill.com

