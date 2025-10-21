Trust & Will® Names Jackie Frommer Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Enterprise Growth and Financial Services Expansion

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust & Will , the leader in online estate planning, today announced the appointment of Jackie Frommer as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Frommer will lead the company's commercial strategy, including driving growth across existing (advisor, institutional, attorney, and nonprofit) and new partnership channels, and spearheading the development of additional financial services solutions for consumers and institutions.

Frommer brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning fintech, trust and consumer banking, and wealth management. Most recently, she served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Figure, where she led the growth and development of Figure's lending business, scaling the company's technology and product platform, operations, and enterprise partnerships which led the way to Figure's successful IPO in 2025. Before that, she was Global Head of Trusts and Estates at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, overseeing complex fiduciary and wealth transfer solutions for high-net-worth families, and held senior roles in consumer lending at both Bank of America and Chase, where she led large-scale product and growth initiatives.

"Jackie's track record of scaling commercial operations and driving growth across fintech and financial services makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Cody Barbo, Co-Founder and CEO, Trust & Will. "Her expertise in enterprise partnerships, digital transformation and trust services will help us accelerate growth, expand the reach of EstateOS, and lay the groundwork for our upcoming financial services solutions."

In her new role, Frommer will oversee strategic commercialization, revenue architecture, and enterprise partnerships as Trust & Will deepens its presence in the advisor and institutional markets. She will also guide the company's efforts to develop technology and services that bridge the gap between estate planning and financial services — two areas traditionally siloed in the legacy financial system.

"Trust & Will is redefining how families, advisors, and institutions plan for generations," said Frommer. "The opportunity to bring together estate planning and financial services in a modern, digital experience is both exciting and necessary. I'm thrilled to help build solutions that make legacy planning more connected, transparent, and accessible to everyone."

With Frommer's appointment, Trust & Will continues to strengthen its leadership team and expand its capabilities to meet growing demand from partners and families seeking modern, technology-driven solutions for estate and financial services.

About Trust & Will

Founded in 2017, Trust & Will® is the leading digital estate planning platform in the U.S., trusted by over one million individuals and families. Our simple, secure, and attorney-approved online solutions empower Americans to create wills, trusts, healthcare directives, and other essential estate planning documents tailored to state-specific laws. As a certified B Corporation and Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), our mission to help every family leave a meaningful legacy is embedded into our business model, ensuring estate planning is accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all.

In 2025, we introduced EstateOS, the first intelligent platform built to modernize legacy planning and preservation. EstateOS powers connected estate plans for families and offers AI-enabled workflows, document extraction, and client collaboration designed specifically for professionals.

Today, our platform supports 20,000+ financial advisors and 200+ enterprise partners, including banks, financial institutions, attorneys, nonprofits, real estate agents, and technology platforms. Notable partners include AARP, Fifth Third Bank, UBS, USAA, LPL Financial, and Northwestern Mutual. By enabling diverse professionals and organizations to integrate digital estate planning into their services, we're broadening estate planning access and fostering proactive, multi-generational financial conversations.

With more than one million users and over $200 billion in self-reported estate assets, Trust & Will is redefining estate planning as a strategic pillar of modern financial wellness. Recognized for innovation and leadership, we have earned spots on the CNBC Disruptor 50, Inc. 5000, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists.

Learn more at trustandwill.com or about our commitment as a certified B Corp .

