Trust and Plastiq Partner to Help Businesses Better Manage Marketing Expenses and Cash Flow

SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust, the community powered corporate card built to help businesses make smarter marketing investments, and Plastiq , a leading smart payments platform, are announcing a partnership that will allow businesses to pay more of their marketing investments using their Trust card.

Through this partnership, Trust members will benefit from up to 90-day payment terms and the ability to pay invoices where cards are not accepted. This includes marketing investments across major advertising platforms such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft Bing, Snapchat, TikTok, Pinterest, Roku and more.

Plastiq enables businesses to use cards to pay their invoices, so they can increase working capital, scale rapidly, and be more agile. With this partnership Trust members can layer Trust's offering of 60-day payment terms to extend the total payment terms for their marketing investments by up to 90 days. In addition, all Trust members get access to 10-20x higher credit limits, community insights, market-level performance data, and trusted advice for their marketing investments.

"Trust is focused on helping members of the Trust community make smarter marketing investments and increase cash flow. Paying for marketing investments through bank transfers (ACH) or check can restrict cash flow and constrain growth. Our partnership with Plastiq will help remove that hurdle," says James Borow, Trust CEO.

Trust launched earlier this year and is quickly gaining momentum among its target small and mid-sized business (SMB) audience. Plastiq has served over 150,000 SMBs across a broad range of industries and business expense categories. The combination of the innovative Trust card offering, marketing community insights and a leading smart payment platform from Plastiq gives businesses a unique offering to help them grow faster and succeed.

"Making better marketing investments and having access to more funding choices can make all the difference for SMBs trying to grow faster," says Kerry Hatch, president at Plastiq. "By adding Trust to our partner ecosystem, we are able to help even more SMB customers grow and succeed in a smarter way."

To learn more about Trust, visit www.trust.co .

To learn more about Trust's partnership with Plastiq, visit www.plastiq.com/Trust .

About Trust

Trust is the first community-powered corporate card designed to help businesses make smarter marketing investments. Trust members get access to community insights, market-level performance data, and trusted advice, as well as higher credit limits and longer payment terms on all of their marketing investments. Founded by a team of former Snap alums, Trust is headquartered in Los Angeles and has raised $9M to date from Lerer Hippeau, Lightspeed, Manta Ray, Upfront Ventures, and Upper90. Learn more at http://www.trust.co .

About Plastiq

Plastiq is the smart payments platform designed to help businesses better manage their finances so they can succeed and grow. The platform lets companies pay and get paid in whatever way is best for their business — regardless of the payment methods their recipients accept. Plastiq has enabled more than 150,000 small and mid-size businesses to leverage faster digital payments and automate accounts payable and receivable processes. Businesses can pay globally in more than 50 countries, and use all major credit card providers, including Mastercard, Visa, American Express, and Discover. Learn more at http://www.plastiq.com .

SOURCE Plastiq