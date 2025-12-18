Trust for the National Mall Unveils National Mall Gateway at NCSS

New digital resource turns the National Mall into nation's greatest living civics and history classroom as the United States approaches its 250th year

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trust for the National Mall officially unveiled the National Mall Gateway —a new digital platform that brings the stories, symbols, and civic lessons of America's Front Yard directly into classrooms—at the 105th National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) Annual Conference, which was held December 4-6 in Washington, D.C.

As the country approaches its historic 250th anniversary, the Trust is focused on giving educators engaging, accessible tools that help students connect with our nation's history in meaningful ways. Developed in partnership with the National Park Service (NPS), which administers the National Mall sites, the National Mall Gateway makes it easier than ever to bring civic learning to life, whether students are visiting D.C. or exploring virtually from anywhere.

Educators are discovering the National Mall Gateway's effect firsthand in their classrooms:

"The Gateway beautifully captures the wonder of discovery and the power of place-based learning… It transforms history from something students read about into something they feel." — LeAnn, Teacher, Tennessee

"The possibilities are endless. My students' excitement is obvious every time I show them materials from the Gateway. Even if they can't visit in person, they feel connected to the stories that shaped our country." — Melaney, Teacher Librarian, Maryland

The Gateway at NCSS

The Trust and NPS offered a pre-conference clinic, "Beyond the Monuments: Civic Learning on the National Mall," followed by a filled-to-capacity Big Bus evening monument tour for NCSS attendees on Friday night.

On Saturday, December 6, the Trust and NPS presented well-attended sessions, including "Bridging Generations: How Volunteering Sparks Learning, Conversations, and Lifelong Civic Engagement" and "Civic Learning Without Limits: The National Mall Experience Anywhere."

At the Trust's exhibit booth, educators had the chance to interact with the Gateway's classroom tools firsthand. The first 250 educators who register for the Gateway will receive a classroom resources kit that includes a large wall poster and a collective "baseball card" deck highlighting stories and sites found across the mall. About National Mall Gateway | THE NATIONAL MALL

The enthusiastic response at NCSS highlighted the Gateway's strong appeal to teachers. Attendees engaged deeply with the platform, explored its resources, and registered to bring the Gateway into their own classrooms, demonstrating not only its immediate value but also its potential to expand civic learning and the meaning behind the National Mall far beyond the conference.

About the Trust for the National Mall:

The Trust is the leading nonprofit, nonpartisan philanthropic partner of the National Park Service dedicated to restoring, enriching and preserving the National Mall. The Trust brings private funding, project expertise and in-kind support to help elevate the National Mall and its historic purpose, especially critical as we approach America's 250th in 2026. The Trust raises funding, leads capital restoration projects, mobilizes volunteer operations and provides innovative educational experiences to ensure the National Mall, with 36 million visits each year, endures as a vibrant civic stage for generations to come. The Trust is also the philanthropic partner of the White House and President's Park, adjacent to the National Mall. To learn more and to support our mission, please visit/contact us www.nationalmall.org | [email protected].

Media Contact

Colleen Raona

[email protected]

313.209.4971

SOURCE Trust for the National Mall