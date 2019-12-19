Trust Group Food Drive Benefits North Texas Food Bank

"During the holiday season, we embrace the opportunity to step up and provide a helping hand to those who really need it," said CEO Adrian Hyde. "We fully support the mission of The North Texas Food Bank, and our team's annual participation in this effort is a source of company and community pride."

Ashley Vandenbush, Corporate Giving Account Manager at the North Texas Food Bank, thanked the Trust Group team: "I wanted to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for Trust Group's efforts to help feed our hungry neighbors. Because of the generosity of your employees, your online fundraiser and canned food donations will provide 500 meals to hungry families across North Texas."

Providing face-to-face marketing support for top clients in the energy industry, Trust Group offers full-service representation with backend helpdesk support customized to enhance brand recognition. The company is committed to molding the future leaders of tomorrow, offering a comprehensive training program in sales, marketing, and leadership development.

Trust Group has been named one of Dallas-Fort Worth's Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2018, 2019, and 2020. The firm believes in giving back to the community through philanthropic activities with the NTFB among other nonprofits.

About Trust Group

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trust Group is a leading outsourced sales and marketing firm that represents premier clients in the energy industry. The highly trained sales professionals at Trust Group provide excellent service to the client while working to increase their market share and customer base. For more information, call 972-807-9319 or contact them at trustgroupdallas.com.

