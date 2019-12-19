Trust Group Food Drive Benefits North Texas Food Bank
Premier marketing firm gathers funds and food for holiday donations
Dec 19, 2019, 10:00 ET
DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Group, a direct marketing and sales company headquartered in Dallas, recently held a successful food drive in support of the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), a nonprofit that provides more than 200,000 daily meals to Texas children, seniors, and families experiencing financial hardship.
The team at Trust Group collected more than 200 nonperishable food items as well as $350 in cash donations during the food drive, held Nov. 1-23. This is the fourth straight year Trust Group has organized a November food drive to benefit NTFB.
"During the holiday season, we embrace the opportunity to step up and provide a helping hand to those who really need it," said CEO Adrian Hyde. "We fully support the mission of The North Texas Food Bank, and our team's annual participation in this effort is a source of company and community pride."
Ashley Vandenbush, Corporate Giving Account Manager at the North Texas Food Bank, thanked the Trust Group team: "I wanted to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for Trust Group's efforts to help feed our hungry neighbors. Because of the generosity of your employees, your online fundraiser and canned food donations will provide 500 meals to hungry families across North Texas."
Providing face-to-face marketing support for top clients in the energy industry, Trust Group offers full-service representation with backend helpdesk support customized to enhance brand recognition. The company is committed to molding the future leaders of tomorrow, offering a comprehensive training program in sales, marketing, and leadership development.
Trust Group has been named one of Dallas-Fort Worth's Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2018, 2019, and 2020. The firm believes in giving back to the community through philanthropic activities with the NTFB among other nonprofits.
About Trust Group
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trust Group is a leading outsourced sales and marketing firm that represents premier clients in the energy industry. The highly trained sales professionals at Trust Group provide excellent service to the client while working to increase their market share and customer base. For more information, call 972-807-9319 or contact them at trustgroupdallas.com.
