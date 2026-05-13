Trust in Hiring Process Eroding For Both Candidates and Employers, Employ Report Finds

The 2026 Job Seeker Nation report reveals candidates are stepping back from job market amid scam job postings, AI filters, and ghosting

DENVER, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Inc., a leading provider of people-first, intelligent hiring solutions across JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite, published the 2026 Job Seeker Nation report. The annual report—titled "Why More Candidates Are Pressing Pause"—uncovers a breakdown in trust between candidates and employers that's contributing to a decline in the share of candidates actively looking for new opportunities. Notably, more than half of candidates (53%) say they've encountered a job posting they believed was a scam, and 34% believe they've been automatically rejected by AI.

The data also makes it clear that generational differences are starting to shape the job search in meaningful ways as the expectations of Millennials and Gen Z become the baseline. This year's Job Seeker Nation report explores what's driving these shifts, how candidate behavior is changing as a result, and what it takes for employers to turn interest into new hires.

"The 'Great Stay' is now the 'Great Pause,'" said Stephanie Manzelli, Chief People Officer at Employ Inc. "People aren't just staying at their jobs; they're stepping back from the job market altogether. Our data reveals a breakdown in trust that only raises the bar for hiring teams. In this challenging environment, employers must proactively meet candidates where they are and make it easier for their next top employees to say 'yes' to joining the team."

Employ Inc. surveyed more than 1,500 U.S. adults, capturing a diverse range of individuals who are currently employed full-time, part-time, or actively seeking work.

Findings from the 2026 Job Seeker Nation report include:

The 'Great Stay' becomes the 'Great Pause.' Openness to new opportunities dropped for the first time in three years (from 46% to 43%). And, after climbing last year, the share of candidates actively job hunting fell sharply from 42% to 35%.

We're firmly in an employer's market. The share of job seekers who say finding a new role is "very difficult" jumped from 21% to 30%, while those saying it's "somewhat easy" or "very easy" both declined. Fewer candidates expect to land a role within 1–3 months, while more now anticipate a search of six months or longer.

AI adoption isn't entirely widespread, but it shows up across the entire job search journey. While it can feel like "everyone" is using AI, only 28% of candidates say they're using it to assist with their job search. For those who are using AI, it's not limited to one part of the process. Candidates are using it to find and match with relevant job listings (53%), write or review resumes (47%), and draft cover letters (38%).

A generational divide on AI trust. Baby Boomers (60%) are the most concerned about companies relying too heavily on AI, followed by Gen X at 49%. Only 40% of Millennials and 39% of Gen Z report the same. But when it comes to feeling directly impacted, the trend flips. Younger candidates are far more likely to believe they've been automatically rejected by AI.

Younger candidates want to redefine 'qualified.' Gen Z and Millennials are less likely to say employers should prioritize work experience (41% and 48%, respectively), compared to Gen X and Baby Boomers (61% and 68%). Candidates want employers to evaluate their skills, not just their experience or credentials: 79% of job seekers agree that skills assessments help better evaluate whether a candidate can perform the job.

Candidates leave and say 'no' for the same reasons. Only 20% of candidates report declining an offer in the past 12 months (down from 23% in 2025). But when candidates do walk away, the reasons are both familiar and revealing. Limited career advancement (32%) continues to lead, followed by poor location or geography (30%) and limited flexibility to work from home or remotely (20%, down twelve points). The same factors pushing candidates out of their current roles are also driving them to turn down new ones.

"Hiring is no longer just a talent problem; it's a trust problem," said Amber Parker, Director of Global Talent Acquisition at MiTek. "AI has accelerated the sophistication of fraud and introduced new risks for both candidates and employers. What was once an isolated challenge is now more prevalent, complex, and difficult to detect across the hiring funnel. In response, Talent Acquisition must evolve, operating more like forensic analysts to identify and mitigate risk throughout the candidate journey."

The 2026 Job Seeker Nation report is available today.

Read Employ CPO Stephanie Manzelli's blog for a closer look at the report data around trust, how it's breaking down for candidates, and what hiring teams can do to rebuild it.

About Employ Inc.

Employ delivers people-first intelligent hiring solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. From startups to Fortune 100 organizations, Employ powers hiring at scale, having processed 100 million job applications and made 650,000-plus hires across its customer community.

Through our AI-powered hiring platforms—including JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite—Employ enables teams to move faster, hire smarter, and build strong workforces. Trusted by more than 26,000 organizations globally, Employ combines innovation, insights, and human-centered design to help companies with confidence.

Employ also publishes Job Seeker Nation and Recruiter Nation, two of the industry's most trusted and tenured research reports, turning real-world hiring data into insights that shape how companies attract, evaluate, and hire talent.

For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Dunphy

[email protected]

SOURCE Employ Inc.