Trust Lab Closes $15 Million Investment Led by U.S. Venture Partners

Series A investment fuels Trust Lab's efforts to prevent harm on the Internet

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Lab, the company transforming how companies and public entities safeguard Internet users, today announced it has closed a Series A funding round of $15 million, led by U.S. Venture Partners (USVP) and Foundation Capital. The company's technology detects and monitors harmful content and actors using AI-enabled classifiers and rules engines. Using Trust Lab, technology companies and public entities can better track and measure harmful content across the entire Internet. Current customers include the European Commission/European Union, In-Q-Tel, and many leading social media companies, messaging platforms, and marketplaces.

Trust Lab is the first company to offer a holistic online safety solution that combines monitoring, compliance, and enforcement of harmful and illegal content at scale. Built by Trust & Safety experts from Google, YouTube, Reddit, and TikTok, Trust Lab uses state-of-the-art technology, policies, and partnerships to serve a diverse set of clients, from large and small technology platforms to public entities.

"Many companies and platforms are throttling their investment in Trust & Safety," said Tom Siegel, Co-Founder and CEO of Trust Lab. "As a result, harmful content and actors are making inroads. Organizations need more flexible, cutting-edge tools for enforcement and compliance of content that harms users, especially the most vulnerable ones. For over a decade, the Trust Lab founding team has worked in executive leadership roles at the forefront of technical innovation to solve these problematic issues. Now, using our cutting-edge AI and ML tools, our customers are making progress in combating Internet abuse at scale."

"Many government organizations, the top social media platforms, and enterprise customers turn to Trust Lab to help them make the Internet a safer place for users. They are undisputed experts in applying ML and AI technology to prevent harmful misinformation and bad actors," said Dafina Toncheva, Early-Stage Investor at USVP. "We all have a stake in their success and in countering harm across the Internet. This is a vast market with a lot of growth potential and Trust Lab is leading the way."

Added Steve Vassallo, General Partner, Foundation Capital, "So far, social media companies have attempted to moderate harmful content by building Trust & Safety teams and hiring tens of thousands of people. This approach isn't scalable, nor is it particularly effective. The only way we can address content safety in an automated, scalable way is with technology like Trust Lab's. This is one reason why we invest in technology-driven companies focused on security, privacy, and Internet trust and safety."

About Trust Lab

Trust Lab is the first company to offer a holistic solution that combines monitoring, compliance, and enforcement of harmful and illegal content, at scale. Built by Trust & Safety experts from Google, YouTube, Reddit and TikTok, the company uses state-of-the-art technology, policies, and partnerships to serve a diverse set of clients, from large and small technology platforms to public entities. The majority of the leading social media companies use Trust Lab's innovative tools and services, as do leading marketplaces, messaging companies, as well as content hosting services of different sites. Trust Lab also works with both the U.S. Government and the European Union to protect free speech online while suppressing harmful content.

