Trust-Owned Life Insurance (TOLI) Entrepreneur Writes Guide for Wealth Advisors Looking to Help Clients Maximize the Value of Their Life Insurance

The Wealth Advisors Guide to Life Insurance is a comprehensive yet succinct handbook that walks the advisor through a well-defined process for implementing life insurance strategies. After reading this book, an advisor will understand the underlying characteristics of each policy type and be able to help determine the best policy for each particular client. The book even includes a chapter detailing tactics to secure cost-efficient coverage.

Michael's work with fiduciaries tasked with maintaining policy health is evident in the second half of the book where he focuses on in-force policy management and outlines a prudent process to successfully repurpose policies when client goals change. Life settlements, a topic growing more important for wealth advisors to understand is the subject of another chapter and provides clear guidance on when and how to sell a policy. The book includes an insightful section outlining the mistakes Michael has seen in the trust market, as well as a list of best practices. The book ends with a chapter describing the ways advisors can put the information in the book to use in their practice.

"I have spent my career either acquiring or managing life insurance policies. In that time, I have worked with advisors across all disciplines. Each professional—trustee, attorney, CPA, or family office advisor—has a role to play in the long-term success of their client's life insurance. I have always felt the more knowledge each can bring to the process, the better the outcome will be. That is why I wrote this book."

In addition to publishing this book, Michael is providing education to peers, as he has over the last decade. "I have a passion for educating, and in my writing and public speaking, I have tried to provide vital information that fiduciaries and wealth advisors can use to help clients while increasing customer service and improving their business model."

The Wealth Advisors Guide to Life Insurance: A Crash Course for Trustees, Attorneys, CPAs, and Family Offices is available online for $15.95 at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Bulk book pricing and educational speaking engagements for trust, legal, accounting and advisory firms and associations interested in upgrading services in life insurance, are available. Visit MichaelBrohawn.com.

About Michael Brohawn, CFP, CLU

A pioneer in the trust-owned life insurance (TOLI) market, Michael, along with two partners, started Insurance Trust Monitor (ITM) in 2007, the first full-service back-office vendor for the TOLI market. It has evolved into ITM TwentyFirst, the largest manager of in-force life insurance policies in the country.

Michael developed the prudent practices for TOLI policy purchase and management that gave the firm its niche and became not only a guide but also an educator to life insurance trustees and fiduciaries across the country. He has provided thousands of hours of continuing education to peers and spoken to numerous groups across the country on life insurance subjects. He has been an educator for Cannon Financial Institute and continues to be a resource for writers in industry publications as well as the Wall Street Journal.

Today, Michael works with policyholders and their advisors as an advocate for those who seek to obtain life insurance or to maximize the value of their existing policies by utilizing the prudent processes he developed for trustees and fiduciaries nationwide, with his focus on one goal: maximizing the value of life insurance for the policy owners and beneficiaries. Visit YourLifeInsuranceSolution.com.

