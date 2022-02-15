Trust Payments appoints Eleanor Sheppard as Group Head of Marketing and Communications

O'Connor said: "We are thrilled that Eleanor has agreed to join the Trust Payments Group at such a pivotal time. Her expertise will be a key asset to our ambitious plans for rapid growth and innovation across the Converged Commerce™ landscape. She will bring fresh perspectives and energy into our business, helping us to advance the group's position and drive broader awareness for future prosperity."

A highly experienced fintech marketer who has worked for the likes of Global Payments Inc, MeaWallet and Mastercard, Sheppard has extensive brand, integrated marketing and advertising expertise gained across multiple industry verticals (in-house and agency).

She will help the Trust Payments Group to drive revenue, profitability, and marketing efficiency across all its brands and take responsibility for Trust Payments' global marketing strategy and propel the group's ambitious growth objectives.

About Trust Payments

Trust Payments is a disruptive leader in fintech, specialising in frictionless payments and value-added services for online and offline commerce merchants. We provide on-demand Payments and Banking-as-a-Service services to help businesses grow and scale online, in-store, and on mobile.

Trust Payments combines these services with powerful tools, such as retail operations technology, loyalty management and instant eCommerce, engaging new innovative payments methods in crypto and bank transfers to drive Converged Commerce™. Since 2020, Trust Payments has acquired multiple businesses into its Group including WonderLane (retail operations and point of sale leaders) and Mobilize (specialists in mobile-based engagement and loyalty tracking).

Focusing on any commerce providers in the UK, EU and US, Trust Payments drives value for our clients through personalised services, secure and frictionless payments, and innovative products. Small and medium sized enterprises particularly benefit from our 24 years' expertise.

Trust Payments has a global footprint, with over 400 people across 10 offices supporting the most demanding business sectors, from retail, travel and hospitality to crypto, gaming, and financial services, and an acquiring network of over 50 global banks and hundreds of alternative payment methods.

Trust Payments holds Visa and Mastercard Principal Memberships in the EU for cross-border business, licenced by both the Malta Financial Services Authority and UK Financial Conduct Authority, and holds licences in 7 US States to carry out regulated payments in gaming.

SOURCE Trust Payments