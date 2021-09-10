Trust Payments expands offices into new Bromley location

BROMLEY, England, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Payments, the payments technology group, celebrated opening its new offices in Bromley on Friday, adding 80 new roles.

The rapidly expanding global payments company drives digitisation and payment acceptance for businesses, combining online, in-store and Point of Sale technologies to help companies adapt and grow in existing and new markets.

Daniel Holden, Group CEO, commented, "We are investing heavily in great people to support the new wave of digitisation for businesses and expanding our products beyond payments into e-commerce solutions. Bromley is a fantastic centre for talent, good transport links and a growing Fintech community, which we are very proud to be a part of."

Trust Payments operates from four UK centres in Harrogate, London, Bangor and now Bromley. Furthermore, the payments company have established local area community hubs to support the UK's Fintech revolution.

The company has founded 'Fintech Bromley', a local network of fintech and related businesses to grow awareness and provide a community for news, events and job roles. The company is inviting local Fintech or technology start-up businesses to collaborate.

In addition, the company announced it is supporting Greener & Cleaner Bromley (& Beyond), a local charity, which runs workshops and events to create a greener and more sustainable local community.

"We see our expansion into Bromley as a real commitment to the local area", said Daniel Holden. "We are on an exciting journey to help build some of the most successful businesses in the UK and expand overseas."

Trust Payments offers payments and other crucial services to SME businesses and is now expanding into other services, including loyalty, data management, and has recently launched a brand new e-commerce platform solution for the UK market.

The Bromley offices were opened by Councilor Russell L. Mellor, Mayor of Bromley.

"We are excited for the latest arrival to our business community in Bromley and I am delighted to speak at the opening of Trust Payments new offices in the borough. It is always a pleasure to welcome new businesses and such good news, in the case of Trust Payments, that it is anticipated to create up to 80 new jobs locally. I am honored to be a part of the opening ceremony and wish everyone concerned with the venture the very best of luck for the future."

Trust Payments was voted as one of the 30 'Best Companies to Work for' in the Financial Services sector in the 2021 awards. Find more information about Trust Payments open roles and services at trustpayments.com.

SOURCE Trust Payments