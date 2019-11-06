Trust Science Nominated as AI Company of the Year

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- www.TrustScience.com USA Inc., Credit Bureau 2.0™, a leading provider of AI-powered Credit Scoring, announced today that it was nominated as AI Company of the Year by the Canadian FinTech & AI Awards.

Trust Science drives the adoption of explainable AI and machine-learning credit underwriting with its FinTech solution. The offering automates credit decisioning for sub-prime lenders.

Trust Science

According to Gartner's 2019 CIO survey, "between 2018 and 2019, organizations that have deployed artificial intelligence (AI) grew from 4% to 14%." Gartner also stated that explainable AI is one of the emerging technologies.

Trust Science's explainable AI is open-source-based and a key differentiator. Sub-prime customers are provided with decision reasoning without black box vendor lock-in.

"This nomination helps fuel our mission to provide everyone with the credit they deserve," says Evan Chrapko, Trust Science, President & CEO. "AI and machine learning are the tools we're using to give lenders predictable results and give borrowers access to capital they wouldn't otherwise receive."

The awards promote financial innovation through thought leadership, advocacy and research. Judges are from companies including Google, Tesla, and Microsoft. The award gala is Nov. 18, 2019, at Toronto's Fairmont Royal York. Purchase tickets here. http://www.fintechawards.org

About www.TrustScience.com USA Inc. (see also TrustScience.com/learn-more )

Trust Science ® builds and delivers Credit Bureau 2.0™. This is the world's leading provider of AI-sourced and AI-analyzed alt.data to generate highly predictive credit scores for lenders around the world. Trust Science sifts Prime-quality loan applicants out of the wrongly scored, so-called Subprime pool. Optionally, the system can also obtain consented mobile data using its patented (30+ patents across 12 countries) data collection methods. Lenders get increases in their loan origination volumes, reduction in default rates and double-digit ROI thanks to reduced OpEx from more automation and fewer human errors. Trust Science is a winner of the Red Herring North America Top 100 award, and "Smartest Companies to Watch" from Cherokee Media.

