Trust Stamp Competes in Hague Innovators Challenge with Medical QR Code Technology

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Stamp (OTCQX: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors, competes as a finalist in ImpactCity's Hague Innovators Challenge 2021 , a program that recognises innovative ideas for global issues. Trust Stamp's privacy-protected, secure, and equitable Medical QR Code (MQRC) technology joins seven other solutions selected from over 60 applicants to compete in the final round of competition, with winners announced in May.

Trust Stamp delivers universally accessible identity solutions that drive financial and societal inclusion as a key factor in reaching global Sustainable Development Goals, including the target of their MQRC solution that aims to promote access to quality essential health services and safe, effective, and affordable medicines and vaccines, United Nations SDG 3.8 .

Melissa Salyk-Virk, Vice President for Transnational Projects at Trust Stamp comments, "The COVID-19 pandemic highlights opportunities to transform healthcare by leveraging accessible, patient-centric technologies to unlock the benefits that efficient access and permissioned sharing of medical information have on consistency and quality of care, patient and community outcomes, and the potential for public health initiatives to create lasting impact."

Built on Trust Stamp's Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT2) solution, the MQRC system uses proven, fraud-resistant biometric identity technology to enable user-controlled access, maintenance, and sharing of protected personal health information via a simple QR code. The technology reaches beyond limitations like access to existing medical or identity records and online connectivity, allowing individuals to actively leverage identity and medical information to gain equitable access to essential services, without risking exposure or misuse of sensitive data.

"By combining touchless biometric verification with data-protection and portability solutions that prioritise individual needs for privacy and accessibility when managing health information, we can deliver an efficient, secure, and trusted data management framework that underpins a robust healthcare ecosystem," says Salyk-Virk.

Trust Stamp first established a presence at the Hague Humanity Hub in early 2020 while involved with Accenture's Netherlands-based Blue Tulip Awards program, a competition recognising innovations that address the forefront global challenges of today, where they were named the Top Finance Innovation.

A branch office of Trust Stamp Malta Limited, the Company's location in The Hague is headquarters to AIID (Artificial Intelligence for Identity), a Public Benefit Corporation subsidiary focused on delivering trusted identity solutions to accelerate secure societal and financial inclusion in emerging markets. If selected during the final round of competition, Trust Stamp and AIID plan to use the proceeds to support the pilot launch of the MQRC solution in the Netherlands.

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organisations with biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in six countries across North America, Europe and Asia, Trust Stamp trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: IDAI) and is listed on Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth: AIID ID). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 60 people with flagship customers including Mastercard International, Synchrony Financial, and FIS.

