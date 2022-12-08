Trust Supplement Brings Much-Needed Honesty and Integrity to a Growing Part of the Health Industry

Buying Nutritional Supplements Tends to Be a Vague, Uninformed Activity with Little-to-No Quality Control. It Shouldn't Be.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dietary supplement industry isn't as regulated as many think. The FDA does technically establish regulatory elements around supplements. However, the federal agency regulates dietary supplements "as food, not as drugs," meaning their drug-related elements aren't taken into the same consideration as, say, a medication. Manufacturers are prohibited by the FDA from marketing products that are either misbranded or adulterated, which sounds great at first — until one realizes that it is the companies themselves that are responsible for self-evaluating the safety and labeling of their products, leaving plenty of wiggle room for misinterpretation and misinformation. No matter how you look at it, there isn't much structure, honesty, or integrity built into the supplement industry.

This is what inspired Anthony Perron to launch Trust Supplement. The CEO is a veteran of the fitness and health industries, and during his career, Perron realized the paucity of dependable supplement brands on store shelves. His solution was a company built on honesty and integrity — to the point where it had "trust" built right into its name.

Perron's brand has started by creating nootropic natural supplements to support areas like productivity, sleep, and weight loss, with plans to branch out into many more product verticals in the future. This initial focus on memory and cognitive enhancement comes from the root of the organization's existence, as the owner himself explains, "The demand for nootropics is growing every year, and yet it remains a niche market. That means customers don't have a lot of choices. Our goal is to create more options in the form of a trustworthy brand that uses high-quality ingredients, doesn't use proprietary blends, and is fully transparent."

Perron goes on to highlight some of the other ways Trust Supplement is built on honesty and integrity at every level. For example, the company avoids fillers and artificial sweeteners, only providing quality ingredients in clinically effective doses. It utilizes third-party labs — vetted for their ethics and use of validated analytical methods — to ensure consistency of quality. Everything is GMP certified and made in the U.S., as well. Every decision that Perron and his team make regarding Trust Supplement is predicated on the fact that the company must remain a trustworthy source of supplements for consumers. As Perron puts it, "We are fully transparent, so you know exactly what you're taking and how much to take at a time. We have nothing to hide because we only offer the best. Full stop."

