Trust the Process: Upper Deck Inks #1 NBA Draft Pick Markelle Fultz to Exclusive Autograph Memorabilia Deal

In college, Fultz played for the Washington Huskies, where he broke the school's freshman scoring record, earned All-American honors and was named to the Pac-12 First Team All-Conference. He went on to make college history as the first-ever #1 NBA Draft pick from the University of Washington.

"Upper Deck has been tracking Fultz's superstar potential for some time, and we are pleased to add him to our ever-growing lineup of NBA talent," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "Fultz has proven himself to be an extraordinary teammate and deserving fan-favorite. We hope our authentic Fultz collectibles will be cherished by basketball fans for years to come."

The first items to debut in the new Upper Deck Authenticated Fultz collection include inscribed and autographed basketballs, a limited-edition collage print commemorating Fultz's opening night with the Sixers, and several other limited-edition autographed collectibles. Fans can view the entire collection exclusively at https://upperdeckstore.com/.

