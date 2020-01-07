Trust Transparency Center Bolsters its Insights Capabilities with New Hire Caiti Dowden

SPRING, Texas, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Transparency Center ("TTC"), is very pleased to announce that Caiti Dowden has joined the team as Data Analyst. Caiti will focus on market analysis and insights. This newly created position will allow TTC to deepen its data and intelligence regarding what are traditionally less transparent aspects of the global health, nutrition and dietary supplement industries. These areas include online-forward and emerging brands, as well as contract services such as manufacturing, analytical and regulatory services.

"Caiti will increase our capabilities in this area to provide a significant strategic advancement of our current offerings and capabilities," explains TTC CEO Len Monheit. "Filling in these intelligence gaps and making it an area of strength is of benefit to our client and association member base, as well as to the industry as a whole."

Caiti graduated from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. She is based in TTC's Spring, Texas office.

About Trust Transparency Center

Trust Transparency Center utilizes trust transparency principles to provide insights and guidance to nutritional product stakeholders in the areas of Business and Go-To-Market Strategy, Finance and M&A, Compliance and Risk Management, Strategic Services, Organizational Culture Development and Trust Transparency Coaching. The organization's single ingredient stewardship programs establish a third-party baseline for ingredient quality, identity and appropriate category definitions and standards.

