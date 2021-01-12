Trust Transparency Center ITC Insights Launches Seven New Insight Reports From its 3rd Annual ITC Insights Supplement Consumer Survey on Top Ingredient Categories Including Astaxanthin, Collagen, Curcumin and Prebiotics

SPRING, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Transparency Center (TTC), a strategy and insights firm serving the natural products industry, announced today findings from its 3rd Annual ITC Insights Supplement Consumer Survey 2020. The survey included findings from 2,004 supplement consumers from the United States, United Kingdom and Germany and provides insights into overall consumer shopping habits and important ingredient categories.

"Our multi-category insights drive understanding of supplement purchasing behaviors and decisions with an intense focus on emerging and important categories, placed into context by comparing these against more established and broader categories like probiotics, omega-3s, vitamin D and protein," said Trust Transparency Center CEO Len Monheit. "For the past few years, TTC has been collecting consumer and other insights across a breadth of categories giving it a unique data set and perspective representing a significant proportion of the growth potential of the global health and nutritional products marketplace. This is the first year that multiple countries have been included in our survey, allowing ITC to present comparisons across the US, UK and Germany in all these categories."

The emerging categories explored in this survey data include astaxanthin, coenzyme Q10, collagen, curcumin/turmeric, glucosamine, prebiotics and vitamin K. Year-over-year data in the US was also looked at along with the impact of COVID-19.

Some key insights from the 2020 ITC Insights Consumer Survey Data:

Twenty-eight percent of consumers increased supplement usage as COVID-19 became a major health concern

Eight-five percent of polled Americans have heard of collagen and 25% are extremely or very familiar with it.

More than half of users (51%) spend less than $19.99 per month on supplements

per month on supplements Vitamin D has taken the market by storm over the last decade with usage levels now similar to multivitamins

Transparency clearly encourages consumers to purchase a brand (especially Regular Users)—44% of Regular Users in Germany say transparency would greatly increase the chances of buying a brand (vs. 28% UK and 31% US)

Previously only available to TTC's single ingredient trade association members and ITC stewardship supporters, this information is now available for purchase by natural product industry stakeholders.

"We recognized an industry gap in data on key established and emerging ingredient categories," said Monheit. "These reports are fueled by solid data and analyzed by TTC's team of experts who have decades of industry experience, resulting in actionable insights that will lead to informed strategies."

The initial report line-up includes:

Market Insight Reports

Astaxanthin Market Insight Report

CoQ10 Market Insight Report

Supplement Consumer Insight Reports

Collagen Detailed and Enhanced Consumer Insight Reports

Curcumin/Turmeric Detailed and Enhanced Consumer Insight Reports

Prebiotic Detailed and Enhanced Consumer Insight Reports

TTC will be launching additional reports on ingredient categories, US report and global focus along with its Annual Dietitian Insight Reports later this year. ITC Insights will also provide content throughout the year. Learn more on the Trust Transparency Center website.

About Trust Transparency Center

Trust Transparency Center (TTC) is a strategy and insights firm founded in trust transparency principles. It uses these principles to provide insights, strategy and guidance to nutritional product stakeholders in the areas of Business and Go-To-Market Strategy, Finance and M&A, Compliance and Risk Management, Strategic Services, Organizational Culture Development and Trust Transparency Coaching. TTC also operates the Ingredient Transparency Center, which has identified emerging, vibrant categories within the natural products industry, that through stewardship programs and aggressive workplans, it provides leadership, clarity, solutions to category-based issues so that these categories reach potential without exploitation. TTC's ITC Insights provide content, data and insights and which offer strategic guidance to enable more informed decision-making in these categories and across the health ingredients universe. To learn more, please visit TrustTransparency.com .

