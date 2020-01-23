Trust Transparency Center Launches Ingredient Transparency Center to Steward Emerging and Challenging Categories of Nutritional Ingredients

SPRING, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Transparency Center (TTC) is pleased to announce the formation of the Ingredient Transparency Center (ITC). ITC is the next evolution of the firm's single ingredient category stewardship and incubator program that currently oversees the Global Prebiotic Association (GPA), the CoQ10 Association and the Global Curcumin Association (GCA). The ITC platform will allow TTC to expand the ingredient categories 'under watch', and extend transparency and identification of global best practices to additional categories. ITC will initially focus on ingredients with high exploitation and abuse potential, allowing the leveraging of the firm's accumulated category, supply chain and quality systems expertise.

"We are pleased with the evolving engagement and workplans in place for prebiotics and curcumin, and know we are helping change conversations and perceptions that will protect and grow those categories," notes TTC CEO Len Monheit. "We recognized that we needed a slightly different model that is even more scalable, leverages the different issues in emerging categories, and works on areas where consensus is possible, at the same time avoiding some of the more contentious, 'political' issues."

This initiative allows TTC to use the expertise it has gathered in past years in astaxanthin, coenzyme Q10, vitamin K2 and glucosamine and quickly undertake an effective plan in emerging categories such as collagen, mushroom, and the science and IP of CBD that could be ripe for exploitation or that need to address potentially challenging issues. For the past few years, TTC has been collecting consumer and other insights across a breadth of categories giving it a unique data set and perspective representing a significant proportion of the growth potential of the global health and nutritional products marketplace.

About Trust Transparency Center

Trust Transparency Center utilizes trust transparency principles to provide insights and guidance to nutritional product stakeholders in the areas of Business and Go-To-Market Strategy, Finance and M&A, Compliance and Risk Management, Strategic Services, Organizational Culture Development and Trust Transparency Coaching. The organization's single ingredient stewardship programs establish a third-party baseline for ingredient quality, identity and appropriate category definitions and standards.

Media contact: Traci Kantowski, 832-843-7287, 232969@email4pr.com

SOURCE Trust Transparency Center