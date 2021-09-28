Trust Transparency Center's Ingredient Transparency Center Releases Four New Insights Reports from its 2021 Annual Survey of Supplement Users in the US, UK, and Germany

SPRING, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Transparency Center (TTC) announced today the launch of four new insight reports from its 4th Annual Ingredient Transparency Center (ITC) Insights Supplement Consumer survey. TTC has been tracking several emerging ingredient categories for usage, reasons why they buy and attributes such as trust, sustainability, and transparency among consumers to identify new opportunities in the market. This year's first round of reports includes the 2021 ITC Insights Global Supplement User Buying Habits and deep category dives as part of the 2021 ITC Insights Supplement Consumer reports for collagen, curcumin/turmeric, and prebiotics.

"ITC Insight reports deliver valuable guidance to help suppliers and brands get a jump on competition with strategic and actionable intelligence, allows them to validate assumptions, strategy, investments and priorities and lets them lead in their categories," said Len Monheit, CEO, Trust Transparency Center.

"ITC Insight reports deliver valuable guidance to help suppliers and brands get a jump on competition with strategic and actionable intelligence, allows them to validate assumptions, strategy, investments and priorities and lets them lead in their categories," said Len Monheit, CEO, Trust Transparency Center.

The ITC Insights survey was fielded in late Spring 2021, and includes 1,000 US, 500 UK and 500 German consumers. All respondents were supplement users and the reports document insights into health issues and concerns, familiarity with the industry and category, what they look for when purchasing supplements and where and why they buy the products they do - for themselves and their families. ITC Insight reports also include benchmarking against larger, more mature categories such as probiotics and omega-3s in addition to deep dives into astaxanthin, coenzyme Q10, collagen, curcumin/turmeric, prebiotics, and vitamin K.

Some key insights from the 2021 ITC Insights Supplement Consumer Survey data:

Supplements are increasingly core to the health and wellness solution set of most consumers, especially so during the current pandemic—in the US, supplements as part of a treatment that encompasses allopathic medicine, and in Europe, as part of a much more forward-thinking holistic natural wellness regimen.

Over 60% of supplement consumers always look for and/or appreciate branded ingredients and quality, trust, safety, and clinical research are criteria ranked as most likely to be very/extremely important, so these attributes of branded ingredients have tangible value that does vary by category

66% overall indicated that transparency influences their purchase decision (greatly or somewhat influencing the chances they would buy)

Quality seals continue to be most important signal of brand transparency for all consumers with 40% looking for a quality seal on a label

Younger consumers are motivated quite differently and much more strongly than older ones, valuing sustainability, transparency, and other product and ingredient attributes

22% of respondents said sustainability/environmental impact of a supplement ingredient always/frequently influenced their purchasing decision

The 2021 ITC Insight Reports start with a broad assessment of several ingredient categories, measuring broad behavior and behavior changes including vitamin D, probiotics and omega-3s. Using these well-developed categories as benchmarks, the data set then digs into individual ingredient perceptions and influencers.

All ITC reports can be accessed at TrustTransparency.com/insights.

About Trust Transparency Center

Trust Transparency Center (TTC) utilizes trust transparency as a framework to provide insights and guidance to nutritional product stakeholders in the areas of Business Growth, Strategic Intelligence and Go-To-Market Strategy, M&A, Compliance and Risk Management. TTC's Ingredient Transparency Center identifies emerging categories of nutritional ingredients, stewarding them while identifying challenges and potential, providing education, insights and community building, and preventing their exploitation.

Media Contact: Traci Kantowski, Communications Director, Trust Transparency Center

+1 (331) 806-3864 | [email protected]

SOURCE Trust Transparency Center

Related Links

http://TrustTransparency.com/insights

