Trust Wallet Integrates Binance Connect to Supercharge Fiat-to-Crypto Transactions, Expanding Access for Millions

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Wallet , the world's leading self-custody Web3 wallet trusted by over 140 million users, has integrated Binance Connect, Binance 's official fiat-to-crypto gateway, to streamline access to digital assets and enhance the user journey. This integration offers a seamless experience with direct access to peer-to-peer (P2P) services and robust fiat-to-crypto solutions, all within Trust Wallet's efficient environment.

This integration empowers millions worldwide by simplifying crypto transactions and expanding access to digital assets.

With Binance Connect, Trust Wallet users can now access over 300 cryptocurrencies at competitive rates, supported by Binance's unparalleled liquidity and market reach. This integration streamlines the fiat-to-crypto experience, allowing transactions via credit and debit cards, bank transfers, Binance wallet balance, and Binance P2P trading.

Through this integration, Trust Wallet is enabling users to access a broad range of crypto services from trusted partner merchants, reducing barriers and making it easier for millions to connect to the world of Web3.

Trust Wallet currently supports seven fiat on-ramp solutions, and the addition of Binance Connect supercharges Trust Wallet's capabilities offering its users a seamless, cost-effective, and accessible way to buy, sell, and manage cryptocurrencies directly within the wallet.

Key Benefits of Binance Connect Integration:

Global Accessibility: Binance Connect expands on-ramp coverage to underserved regions, providing users worldwide with more ways to access cryptocurrencies .

Connect expands on-ramp coverage to underserved regions, providing users worldwide with more ways to access . Effortless Onboarding: Binance KYC-verified users enjoy faster access to P2P and fiat services within Trust Wallet, eliminating the need for additional checks.

KYC-verified users enjoy faster access to P2P and fiat services within Trust Wallet, eliminating the need for additional checks. Cost Efficiency: P2P transactions via Binance Connect are generally more affordable than traditional payment methods, further promoting crypto adoption. Competitive P2P transaction fees make crypto more accessible and encourage regular use.

P2P transactions via Connect are generally more affordable than traditional payment methods, further promoting adoption. Competitive P2P transaction fees make more accessible and encourage regular use. Robust Currency Support: The integration supports 100+ fiat currencies, 300+ cryptocurrencies , and over 300 payment methods, including both traditional and alternative options.

Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet, emphasized the significance of this integration:

"At Trust Wallet we keep working to make Web3 accessible to everyone. By collaborating with Binance Connect, we're simplifying the journey into the on-chain world, particularly for users in regions where traditional financial infrastructure channels fall short. This integration is a game-changer for empowering self-custodial wallet users globally."

"Trust Wallet's integration of Binance Connect demonstrates the power of collaboration in advancing the Web3 ecosystem," says Thomas Gregory, Vice President of Fiat at Binance. "Together, we are simplifying the user experience for millions worldwide, offering seamless transactions that make digital assets accessible, especially in regions where traditional financial systems face limitations."

Trust Wallet users can begin using Binance Connect immediately by selecting it as their preferred payment method within the app. From setting up the wallet to completing transactions, the process is intuitive and seamless, regardless of experience level.

To explore the benefits of Binance Connect within Trust Wallet, download Trust Wallet today .

About Trust Wallet



Trust Wallet is the secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it possible for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards — all in one place and without limits.

About Binance Connect



Powered by Binance, Binance Connect is a comprehensive fiat-to-crypto solution that provides access to Binance's global liquidity and an extensive array of payment methods. Its mission is to simplify access to cryptocurrencies and Web3 services worldwide.

SOURCE Trust Wallet