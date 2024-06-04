Trust Wallet Integrates Mercuryo's State-of-the-Art Off-Ramp Solution

LONDON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Global payments infrastructure provider Mercuryo has unveiled a new partnership with Trust Wallet, the world's leading self-custody Web3 wallet that supports 100+ blockchains and over 10 million assets, with the integration of an off-ramp service, enabling the seamless conversion of cryptocurrencies into fiat.

Bridging the gap between Web3 and Web2, the off-ramp service provides users with an intuitive interface to switch between fiat and cryptocurrency. Seamless off-ramp services represent an important plank for Web3 services in achieving mass adoption and critical mass among users currently in the Web2 space.

Mercuryo's off-ramp service for Trust Wallet, which will enable the conversion of more than 30 cryptocurrencies into US dollars (USD) or euros (EUR), is available across 135 countries .

"Trust is the wallet of choice for millions of mobile users across the globe," said Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CEO at Mercuryo. "While there is never anything more important than storing your crypto securely, having access to a seamless off-ramp service is also vital. Trust Wallet's adoption of Mercuryo's intuitive and user-friendly off-ramp service is a great endorsement of our offering, which is available across the globe."

"At Trust Wallet, we're committed to making Web3 easier and more accessible for millions of people," said Michael Lwin, Staff Product Manager at Trust Wallet. "The addition of Mercuryo as an off-ramp provider underscores this commitment, as well as our drive to continuously improve the user experience. Users now have more flexibility and options than ever for converting their crypto to fiat in a way that is safe and secure."

A user initiates the process of converting cryptocurrency into fiat on Trust Wallet by selecting the cryptocurrency he or she wishes to sell and entering the amount in either fiat or the digital token. After confirming the selection, a user proceeds to the Mercuryo portal for validation, before finalising the sale by clicking the "Sell" button. Once the transaction is initiated, a user can monitor its status via a progress screen. Upon successful completion, a user receives confirmation along with details of the fiat funds he or she has received.

For any issues encountered during the transaction, such as incorrect blockchain address entries, cancellations or failed withdrawals, users can obtain assistance from Mercuryo's global support desk.

