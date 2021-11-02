Trust20 Releases ANSI-Accredited Food Handler Training Program

Trust20, a female-led startup headed by Stephanie Wethington, partnered with key industry player Gordon Food Service, a leader in the food and foodservice industry for over 150 years, to develop the Food Handler Certificate training. Sami Carter, Store Operations Food Safety Lead with Gordon Food Service, says, "The training is truly unique because all of the developers kept the end-user front of mind when developing the training! Having taken a few food handler trainings myself, I believe this training's visual and auditory breakdown of the information does an excellent job of meeting the trainee where they are in their food safety journey."

Safe food handling practices and transparency about their specifics are critical to the success of the foodservice industry. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 600 million – almost 1 in 10 people in the world - become ill after eating contaminated food. With 12.5 million employees in the restaurant industry at the end of 2020 ( National Restaurant Association ), Trust20 saw an imminent need for a more engaging and relatable food handler training than existed in the market.

Efficient, interactive, and effective food safety training is more critical than ever as operators hire and onboard new employees to the food industry. Because of this need, Trust20's course can be accessed from anywhere on a computer, tablet or smartphone and provides a gamified experience filled with relevant, real-world kitchen scenarios staff will encounter in their work.

Trust20's Food Handler Certificate training was created to make learning the essentials of food safety more accessible and approachable for an ever-changing industry. This training will help teams create consistent, united understanding of their roles and responsibilities when it comes to effective food handling practices.

Stephanie Wethington, General Manager of Trust20, said, "Trust20 is here to supplement what the foodservice industry is already good at. Operators excel at providing great food and memorable dining experiences, and as a partner Trust20 is committed to helping onboard and maintain exceptional staff to help deliver on those experiences. As we developed the Food Handler Certificate training, we intentionally consulted industry workers to inform the content, animation, games, and even the final assessment. Trust20 not only wanted to ensure learners walked away with the essentials of safe food handling practice, but also left thinking, "hey, I actually enjoyed that!"

