Trust2Connect to Showcase Innovative Platform to Verify Faster, Decide Smarter at ELFA 64th Annual Convention

Fintech Innovator brings Small Business Identity Resolution and Commercial Viability Score to Further Automate Business Risk Assessment for Equipment Finance Industry

MARCO ISLAND, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust2Connect ("T2C"), a fintech company transforming small business identities through advanced data integration and AI, will participate in the ELFA 64th Annual Convention, October 26-28, 2025, at the JW Marriott Marco Island in Florida. T2C will showcase its innovative platform and first-of-its-kind Commercial Viability Score for the equipment finance industry, with a beta program launching in November.

"The equipment finance industry faces unique challenges in assessing small businesses," stated Bill Phelan, Co-founder at Trust2Connect. "The Commercial Viability Score synthesizes government, public, and private data using a model trained on over one million companies, with AI continuously fine-tuning for improved accuracy."

Small Business Identity Resolution

Trust2Connect's platform automates small business identity verification by unifying data from thousands of sources. The platform delivers complete profiles on 42 million U.S. businesses in seconds, reducing onboarding time by 70%+ in the $14 trillion small business ecosystem.

Key capabilities include verification and scoring, entity and ownership mapping, business risk assessment, compliance screening, and real-time 24/7 access via web, batch, or API.

Introducing the Commercial Viability Score

The Commercial Viability Score combines predictive analytics for business viability, industry-specific risk ratings, comprehensive data from thousands of sources, and machine learning models trained on millions of real-world outcomes.

"Equipment finance professionals spend hundreds per lead on assessment," said Prakash Ranade, Co-founder. "The Commercial Viability Score enables faster decisions, reducing costs and expanding access to capital."

Join T2C at ELFA 2025

Founded by PayNet creators and former Equifax executives, T2C has built the first AI-powered platform for small business identity verification. Visit our booth to explore the Commercial Viability Score beta program and connect with industry professionals ready to automate business identity.

About Trust2Connect

Trust2Connect's Small Business Identity Platform transforms uncertainty into confidence for equipment finance companies. By unifying data across 100,000+ sources using AI-powered verification and risk scoring, T2C delivers complete profiles on 42 million U.S. private companies—enabling better credit risk decisions, faster onboarding, and more growth.

