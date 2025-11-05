TruStage™ Launches New Registered Index-Linked Annuity Option Designed for both Income and Growth

ZoneChoice Income means investors may not have to trade growth for security, with two new ways to grow income benefits

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TruStage™, a leading insurance and financial services provider, today launched the latest solution in their suite of registered index-linked annuities (RILAs), the TruStage™ ZoneChoice Income Annuity underwritten by MEMBERS Life Insurance Company. The product is designed to provide two options for income, offering the highest guaranteed income (IncomeGrowth Protection) or the potential for higher income upside over time (IncomeGrowth Performance).

As an extension of the TruStage™ ZoneChoice Advantage Annuity accumulation product, ZoneChoice Income is designed to create consistency and simplicity for clients while offering multiple paths to guaranteed lifetime income. The product lets customers choose one or more allocation options between risk control accounts, crediting interest based on the performance of an index over the interest term, or a fixed account, crediting a fixed rate of interest guaranteed for one year.

"ZoneChoice Income is designed for both income growth and protection, helping individuals grow their guaranteed income, even after they're done working," said Dave Hanzlik, Wealth Segment Leader at TruStage. "We look forward to continuing to innovate our product offerings so customers can more closely dial in to their comfort zone, striking an ideal balance between the market's upside potential and downside risks without the fear of outliving their money."

ZoneChoice Income stands out from others in the market by offering two ways to achieve income growth, one through account value growth and one through increasing income rates by deferring income. It also provides potential for income growth before, and even after, paychecks start. In addition, it provides a unique opportunity to maximize guaranteed income faster by basing the lifetime income on the older spouse's age, subject to certain conditions*.

About TruStage

TruStage is a financially strong insurance, investment and technology provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities to improve the lives of those we serve. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.

