TruStage Named to Forbes America's Best Insurance Companies for 2024

Companies were ranked based on a survey of over 15,000 Americans with an insurance policy in at least one of five categories: homeowners, renters, auto, permanent life, or term life

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruStage, a leading insurance, investment and technology provider, announced today that it has been named one of America's Best Insurance Companies for 2024 by Forbes. Presented in partnership with Statista Inc., this prestigious award is based on responses from over 15,000 participants nationwide who were asked to evaluate insurance companies that they personally have worked with.

"It is an honor for TruStage to have been named to Forbes's list of America's Best Insurance Companies, underscoring our commitment to providing accessible insurance and investment solutions for every stage of life," said Terrance Williams, President and CEO of TruStage. "Throughout this tumultuous economic period, we have sought to provide best-in-class offerings for our customers across the country. We are grateful for their continued trust and look forward to continuing to help more people confidently make financial decisions that work for them."

America's Best Insurance Companies 2024 were identified in an independent survey that asked participants to evaluate the insurance companies they have held within the last three years. The survey considered customer recommendations, customer satisfaction, and customer loyalty. Additionally, six sub-dimensions were taken into consideration: Advice, Customer Service, Price/Performance ratio, Transparency, Digital Services, and Damage Service. The recommendations and ratings were transformed into score values and aggregated towards a final score. In total, 155 companies were awarded in five insurance types: Auto, Homeowners, Renters, Term Life, and Permanent Life.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. The research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About TruStage

TruStage is a financially strong insurance, investment and technology provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities to improve the lives of those we serve. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.

TruStage™ is the marketing name for TruStage Financial Group, Inc. Its subsidiaries and affiliates. Insurance products are issued by CMFG Life Insurance Company, MEMBERS Life Insurance Company, CUMIS Insurance Society Inc., CUMIS Specialty Insurance Company Inc., American Memorial Life Insurance Company, and Union Security Insurance Company. 

Corporate Headquarters 5910 Mineral Point Road, Madison WI 53705

© TruStage. All Rights Reserved.

CORP-6115490.1-1123-1225

SOURCE TruStage

