TruSTAR Achieves Record Growth And Expands Leadership Team With Industry Security Veterans

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TruSTAR, a leader in data-centric security automation, today announced record growth fueling its expansion of the leadership team. In less than 12 months, TruSTAR has more than doubled the number of enterprises that rely on its platform every day to transform intelligence for actionable automation. The company's platform was launched five years ago and today is instrumented in over 25% of the Fortune 500, as well as 10 of the top 20 healthcare companies globally, 3 of the top 10 managed service providers, and 20+ intel sharing organizations.

Security leaders are facing a vicious cycle of data source and tool proliferation resulting in silos of intelligence which are under-utilized and difficult to corral for automation. Traditional threat intelligence platforms and home-grown solutions rely on UI-centric, human-in-the-loop tagging and data-wrangling, creating a bottleneck on the signal needed to effectively advance automation in security operations. To address this $8 billion gap, TruSTAR built the industry's first cloud-native Intelligence Management Platform built on data-centric principles for security automation. TruSTAR processes the historical sensory alert and event data from your core detection and response tools alongside normalized data from your unique commercial and open-source threat intelligence providers to create normalized, prioritized intelligence that is seamlessly integrated into the enterprise ecosystem of detection and SOAR tools for actionable automation.

With increased market demand for automation in the pandemic environment, the company has accelerated its aggressive plan to double down on channel partnerships, increase alignment with its ecosystem alliances, and expand into new geographic territories and markets.

TruSTAR has hired and promoted key positions of the leadership team despite the current pandemic, demonstrating strength in its product vision, customer success, and partnerships:

Choo Kim-Isgitt , Chief Revenue Officer - brings over 20 years of cybersecurity experience, serving in senior leadership roles as CPO/CMO at EdgeWave (now GoSecure), Trustwave, and Websense (Forcepoint) as well as advisor for a number of vc-backed technology startups. Choo is now responsible for driving all growth and expanding partnerships across the ecosystem and new channels.

Chris Murphy , Chief Technology Officer - has over 20 years of building and leading innovation in technology and big data systems. Before joining TruSTAR, Chris led engineering and product development teams at Alienvault, where he was responsible for their flagship cloud-based platform servicing over 3,000 customers worldwide before, during and after the acquisition by AT&T Cybersecurity. In his early days, Chris was a software engineer at NASA and went on to work in various leading-edge industries such as cybersecurity, telecommunications, mobile, AI / machine learning and many others. As CTO, Chris will be responsible for technology vision, architecture, product delivery, data science and engineering.

In addition to these new senior executive roles, TruSTAR has recently hired key leaders across all departments, including: Eric Maginniss, Chief Software Architect, Jon Nunez, Senior Director of Customer Success, Scott Robinson, Director of Channel Sales, and Todd Howard, Director of Enterprise Sales. The company also continues to invest and promote leaders internally, including Elvis Hovor, Head of Product, Chris Godfrey, Senior Director of Channel Sales, Dani Solmirano, Senior Director of Engineering, and Manas Choksi, Director of Platform Engineering.

"Security leaders are swamped with integration and data debt across their expanding universe of sources and tools. Accelerating automation requires harvesting all your internal and external sources of intelligence through prioritization pipelines in a cloud-native, API-first platform that is built to integrate," says Patrick Coughlin, Chief Executive Officer at TruSTAR. "I'm proud that our leaders and all of our employees share a relentless commitment to our customers and partners in our mission to increase security effectiveness and collaboration through operationalized intelligence."

"Security practitioners have too many tools and providers that don't integrate. TruSTAR is tackling the difficult, but necessary challenge of normalizing intel, so it's actionable for automation," says Mat Henley, TruSTAR Advisor with experience leading world-class security operations and incident response teams at Facebook, Uber and Cloudflare.

"We've radically prioritized listening to our partners and customers, and the API-first strategy that was implemented at the beginning of 2020 has led to our largest year of growth ever," says Choo Kim-Isgitt, TruSTAR's new Chief Revenue Officer.

To learn more about Data-Centric Security Automation and how TruSTAR is driving the mission of intelligence management, check out their new white paper here .

About TruSTAR

TruSTAR is a cloud-native intelligence platform that helps organizations leverage multiple sources of intelligence and fuse it with their own valuable, historical event data to accelerate automation across security operations. Built for the data-centric revolution, TruSTAR uses cutting-edge data pipeline technologies and APIs to operationalize intelligence across an ecosystem of tools in security and risk operations. The most valuable security data is often locked inside silos, leaving highly trained security professionals to manually wrangle data across tools, tabs and teams. TruSTAR breaks down these silos with its scalable cloud-based Enclaves, giving much-needed customization, integration, and granular access controls that enable collaboration. TruSTAR is trusted by leading ISACs, ISAOs, managed service providers, and enterprises across the healthcare, finance, technology and energy sectors. Learn more at www.trustar.co and follow us on Twitter at @TruSTARtech.

Media Contact:

Ray Bardus

[email protected]

SOURCE TruSTAR

Related Links

http://www.trustar.co

