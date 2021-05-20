TrustArc Incorporates EU Cloud Code of Conduct Into PrivacyCentral Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc , the leader in data privacy management and automation, announced today that its data-driven PrivacyCentral platform will now incorporate the EU Cloud Code of Conduct , a GDPR Code of Conduct approved by European regulators yesterday. This capability allows organizations operating as cloud-service providers to evaluate their readiness to declare adherence to the standards of the new Code at a more rapid pace.

"Our team at TrustArc has played an integral role in developing the EU Cloud Code of Conduct since we joined the initiative in 2017," said Hilary Wandall, SVP of Privacy Intelligence and General Counsel, TrustArc. "We have a commitment to our customers to provide real-time analysis of their privacy management practices, and the integration of this Code of Conduct into PrivacyCentral is an opportunity for organizations to gain rapid insights into their readiness to demonstrate adherence based on how the new Code works interoperably with other existing practices – many of which cloud service providers already have in place."

PrivacyCentral now offers additional guidance to its users specific to the EU Cloud Code of Conduct, and in the coming months will offer a validation program for organizations that need support in demonstrating compliance with the EU Cloud Code of Conduct before submitting adherence to SCOPE Europe, its monitoring body. The EU Cloud Code of Conduct PrivacyCentral solution incorporates the controls catalogue developed as part of the Code as well as alignment with ISO 27001, GDPR, UK GDPR, APEC CBPRs and PRPs, the TrustArc Privacy and Data Governance Framework, Nymity Privacy Management Accountability Framework, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA so that organizations can leverage the standards they already have in place to demonstrate their adherence to the Code.

PrivacyCentral was released in March 2021, and provides users with the ability to simplify the creation and management of ongoing privacy programs and eliminates the reliance on repetitive compliance processes as new regulations, standards, and frameworks, such as the new EU Cloud Code of Conduct, are introduced.

To learn more about PrivacyCentral, please visit https://trustarc.com/privacycentral/

About TrustArc

As the leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver the depth of privacy intelligence, coupled with the complete platform automation, that is essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information visit www.trustarc.com .

SOURCE TrustArc

Related Links

trustarc.com

