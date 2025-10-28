TrustArc Unveils Arc: The AI-Powered Platform Redefining Privacy Management

Bringing intelligence, automation, and simplicity to the heart of privacy operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, the privacy platform for navigating global compliance and AI risk, today announced the upcoming launch of Arc , a next-generation platform that redefines how organizations manage privacy in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

Privacy professionals today face a storm of challenges: an avalanche of new and evolving regulations, mounting enforcement actions, heightened customer expectations, and increasing demands from every corner of the business, all while operating with constrained resources.

TrustArc introduces Arc. Arc is a next-generation, AI-powered platform redefining how organizations manage privacy in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

"Privacy has never mattered more, and for those on the front lines, it has never felt heavier," said Jason Wesbecher, CEO of TrustArc. "At last, privacy professionals have an AI 'easy button.' Arc makes privacy management intuitive, intelligent, and human, helping teams turn compliance into a true strategic advantage."

A Radical Rethink of Privacy Management

With Arc, TrustArc is introducing a platform designed for today's dynamic privacy landscape:

A modern privacy workspace that empowers teams to work smarter, faster, and better





Intelligence that unlocks new levels of speed, insight, and measurable outcomes





Human-centric AI that is transparent, trustworthy, and purpose-built for privacy leaders





that is transparent, trustworthy, and purpose-built for privacy leaders A unified platform delivering scale, savings, and simplicity

The result: radical simplicity. Arc helps teams do more with less, reducing time to compliance, onboarding, and research, while enhancing privacy program effectiveness and informed decision-making.

Customers Are Already Seeing the Difference

Early customer betas of Arc highlight its ability to transform how privacy work gets done:

"Arc offers a glimpse into the future of compliance — thoughtful, efficient, and built for the way privacy teams operate. From what we've seen, it has real potential to meaningfully enhance how we work," said Beatrice Botti, SVP, Chief Privacy Officer at DoubleVerify.





"With the introduction of Arc, our daily workload feels like having a parallel conversation with a knowledgeable colleague and TrustArc customer service rather than managing a complex data integration tool. This AI enhancement has transformed automation from a rigid process into something interactive and intuitive," said Dominika Partelova, Senior Counsel and Global Data Protection Officer at Edgewell.





"Even after just a short time with Arc, it is evident that this will be a really useful tool in helping to get new team members up to speed faster and making onboarding smoother. I am seeing how it can simplify workflows and enhance the impact of our privacy tech. From speeding up vendor onboarding to quickly surfacing what matters most, Arc will help me and my team work smarter," said JaNeen Allen, Senior Manager Privacy/Cybersecurity Compliance at Post Holdings.

Unveiling What's Next

Arc will be officially unveiled at TrustArc's upcoming launch event on November 4, 2025, and is open for registration . An exclusive sneak peek is also available at the IAPP Privacy. Security. Risk. 2025 conference in Booth #318 from October 30-31, 2025. Customers and industry leaders are invited to experience firsthand how TrustArc is reshaping privacy for the AI era. General availability of Arc is expected to follow later this year.

About TrustArc

TrustArc is redefining privacy for the AI era. With 28+ years of global privacy expertise and assurance services, we deliver the only platform that blends regulatory intelligence, automation, and AI to orchestrate end-to-end data privacy and governance. From automated DSR fulfillment to AI risk assessments and real-time compliance reporting, TrustArc helps organizations embed trust at every touchpoint. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with a global footprint, our privacy-first approach powers responsible innovation while reducing risk, ensuring our customers lead with confidence in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Discover how at www.trustarc.com .

