TrustAssure™ Announces Travel and Live Event Covid Testing through a Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics

NEWARK, Del., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLX Health, developer of cloud-based solutions to manage the COVID-19 testing ecosystem with their TrustAssure™ Global Network, today announced a collaboration with Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, to provide access to COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing (PCR/NAAT) for people seeking to attend live events nationwide or travel from the United States to destinations around the world.

Though the TrustAssure™ Global Testing Platform, individuals will be able to schedule appointments for molecular COVID-19 tests at select Quest Diagnostics patient service centers and more than 750 retail partner pharmacy locations across the United States, with results provided within 48 hours and in advance of an event or travel. The end to end process is managed through platform and applications developed and by CLX Health.

The TrustAssure™ platform supports the world's largest airlines and event venues by providing passengers access to authorized COVID testing locations around the world. Several leading airlines have integrated the TrustAssure™ Lab Platform to give their customers an easy-to-use option to meet the testing requirements. Quest is the first national provider of COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing to participate in the platform in the United States.

"We're excited to continue to build our global testing platform with Quest Diagnostics as a collaborator in the United States. Their national capabilities will provide American consumers access to testing in key markets across the country." said Joseph Gonzalez, Chief Strategy Officer, for CLX Health. "We are committed to developing solutions to meet testing requirements and ensure a safe travel experience for our clients and their customers around the world."

"COVID-19 testing is a powerful tool for providing insights that can foster safer environments," said Cathy Doherty, Senior Vice President and Group Executive, Clinical Franchise Solutions and Marketing, Quest Diagnostics. "As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted around the country and world, our collaboration with TrustAssure will allow us to facilitate high quality testing for individuals looking to get back to recreation and travel."

About CLX Health / About TrustAssure™

CLX Health, a privately and wholly owned SiriusIQ company, delivers a clinically sound, cloud-based, multi-stakeholder solution which manages a Covid-19 testing ecosystem of physicians, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and consumers. CLX Health's TrustAssure™ Global Network of Covid-19 testing partners and providers offer over 5,000 locations across the United States and greater than 15,000 locations in over 81 countries world-wide to support various "ready to" solutions for work, entertainment, and travel related engagements. For more information, please visit https://www.trustassure.com. To schedule a COVID-19 test, visit: https://booking.trustassure.app/

About Quest Diagnostics



Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

About Quest's Commitment to Consumer Empowered Health

Quest Diagnostics has long been at the forefront of the movement for consumer empowerment in healthcare. The company was among the first diagnostic information services providers to offer free access to test results online and other channels. Its mobile app and patient portal, called MyQuest, provides millions of people a way to securely access and track their test results and other health data. The company's QuestDirect service provides dozens of tests for conditions ranging from heart health and sexually transmitted diseases. For added convenience, the company now offers at-home self-collection devices for tests including COVID-19 active infection, diabetes, and hormones. Through its collaborations with Safeway and Walmart, Quest Diagnostics operates approximately 200 patient service centers in retail store locations, for the utmost in convenient access. Quest Diagnostics also provides next generation sequencing and genotyping services for Ancestry.

