TrustCloud Launches Industry's First Security Assurance Platform for CISOs to Integrate GRC with Security Operations

Numerous enterprise CISOs implement AI-native GRC Transformation with TrustCloud, moving from manual workflows and tickets, to accurate automation that delivers business impact

BOSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustCloud® today announced the industry's first AI-native Security Assurance Platform for CISOs. Built for the AI era and designed to integrate GRC and cybersecurity operations, TrustCloud customers accelerate their much-needed GRC Transformation from their previous tools like Archer and OneTrust, by replacing reactive, bureaucratic, workflow-based, check-the-box GRC workflows, with accurate automation delivered using continuous control monitoring and AI.

TrustCloud Security Assurance Platform

"Enterprise CISOs are frustrated with legacy GRC tools–they inundate security and GRC teams with manual work, make it impossible for CISOs to confidently report status and outcomes with their Boards, and are not designed to monitor and keep up with the ever-changing digital, AI, and IT cyber risk landscape. It's like their teams are being forced to protect a vast ocean with a paper boat," said Sravish Sridhar, CEO and Founder at TrustCloud. "CISOs want accurate automation that showcases business impact and they tell us they want a GRC platform that sees everything, instead of just sampling; does accurate work, instead of making humans do everything; and helps CISOs prioritize and budget their go-forward strategy based on how their security programs help them deliver on their corporate objectives."

TrustCloud uniquely provides CISOs and their teams the ability to:

See Everything : Be data-driven instead of workflow-driven with our hybrid data fabric, consolidating structured and unstructured signals from cloud, business, and on-prem systems into a unified GRC data lake at enterprise scale with millions of records.

: Be data-driven instead of workflow-driven with our hybrid data fabric, consolidating structured and unstructured signals from cloud, business, and on-prem systems into a unified GRC data lake at enterprise scale with millions of records. Automate with Accuracy : With hallucination-free Assurance AI that works off a Control Graph that uniquely connects the result of continuous control monitoring with every GRC objective, CISOs can understand the business impact of every gap and action to facilitate better budgeting and prioritization decisions.

: With hallucination-free Assurance AI that works off a Control Graph that uniquely connects the result of continuous control monitoring with every GRC objective, CISOs can understand the business impact of every gap and action to facilitate better budgeting and prioritization decisions. Gain Quick Time-to-Value: Despite enterprise scale and complexity, every CISO has been burnt with flawed GRC implementation that either failed or took more than two years and millions of dollars to deploy.

Despite enterprise scale and complexity, every CISO has been burnt with flawed GRC implementation that either failed or took more than two years and millions of dollars to deploy. Trust Business Impact Reporting: Most security and GRC tools tell CISOs the "now what" as a list of tickets detailing required actions. TrustCloud generates the "so what," giving them the business impact achieved with making any change. This helps with better prioritization and budgeting.

"CISOs don't need more workflows—we need clarity," said Nemi George, Vice President, IT & Chief Information Security Officer at PDS Health. "GRC Transformation is about moving from manual processes to a data-driven understanding of our control posture and what it means for the business, powered by real-time telemetry and unstructured data feeds from our security, IT, and business applications."

TrustCloud customers include Global 2000 companies in a variety of highly regulated industries. Their CISOs chose Security Assurance over traditional "Governance, Risk, and Check-the-Box" and share common tenets that prioritize automation over manual effort while moving the focus from mere liability to absolute assurance. By replacing limited sampling-based testing with comprehensive visibility and analysis of the entire IT landscape, CISOs transform their security posture from a reactive obligation into a proactive strategic asset. In fact, most achieved 12-times ROI by linking compliance directly to revenue growth, cut costs by an average of $3M per year, and reduced residual risk by 60% / year.

The TrustCloud Security Assurance Platform is available now. Connect to learn more. Our CEO, Sravish Sridhar, will also be at the RSA Conference next week. Schedule to meet with him.

About TrustCloud

TrustCloud is the only Security Assurance Platform that provides AI-native GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) transformation for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). The company is leading the integration between GRC and cybersecurity to deliver accurate automation for security and GRC teams. With TrustCloud, CISOs are moving beyond low-confidence record keeping, and embracing continuous control monitoring and programmatic compliance and risk assessments to prove with high-confidence that their business can operate securely, safely, and consistently in an unpredictable world.

Purpose-built for Global 2000 scale, TrustCloud enables organizations to reduce internal audit times from 28 days to just three, achieve up to a 12x ROI by linking compliance directly to revenue growth, and save an average of 63 person days of manual work per user annually. Trusted by large enterprises in highly regulated industries, TrustCloud ensures enterprises never have to choose between IT complexity and GRC operational speed. Learn more at TrustCloud.ai.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

[email protected]

SOURCE TrustCloud.ai