Trustco Group Holdings Ltd to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 4th

WINDHOEK, Namibia, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustco Group Holdings Ltd (TSCHY), based in Windhoek, Namibia, focused on Financial Services and Resources, today announced that Quinton Z van Rooyen, Group Deputy CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 4th.

DATE: Wednesday, December 4th

TIME: 3:30 pm Eastern Time - New York, USA

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/120519VIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Meya Mining's Large Scale Mining Licence approved and issued with effect from 26 July 2019

Trustco became the first Namibian company to qualify to have its American Depository Receipts (ADRs) trade on the OTCQX Best Market

Shareholders approved the Warrant Agreement and Transaction with Evo Fund

Winner of Deloitte's annual "Best Company to Work For" survey in Namibia and also earned a Gold Seal of Achievement. The seal is a demonstration of the attractiveness of the organisation and commitment to its people, enabling the organisation to market itself as an employer of choice

GCR Credit Rating upgraded to B+ (NA) and B (NA) (long-term/short-term)

Need and Desirability for Township Establishment approved at Farm Herboths, outside the capital of Namibia , Windhoek

, Founder, Dr Q van Rooyen, writes off USD 71.4 million loan to the group to deleverage the balance sheet

Trustco Group Holdings Ltd

Trustco is a diversified triple listed majority family owned and operated business, with a culture and sustained track record of creating long-term sustainable growth for all stakeholders. Decisions are biased towards long-term value creation and short-term hurdles are viewed as catalysts to drive success. Trustco operates from two business segments namely Financial Services and Resources underpinned and supported by the Shared Services segment.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Trustco Group Holdings Ltd

Neville Basson

Head: Public Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: +264 (61) 2754000

Email: nevilleb@tgh.na

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

