Trusted Brand, Proven Outcomes, Make SilverSneakers Best Known Brand in Senior Fitness

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®, the nation's leading fitness program for older adults, is the best-known brand in senior fitness and the only brand in which a majority of seniors are familiar, according to a study conducted by Tivity Health and Morning Consult. In the study of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries age 65+, 77% were familiar with SilverSneakers, significantly higher than the next closest Medicare fitness brand at 16%.

SilverSneakers has more than 30 years of expertise supporting senior health and wellness, and the program continues to evolve to meet the needs of a diverse, dynamic 65+ population. Today, SilverSneakers offers a wide range of in-person and virtual fitness options as well as wellness resources, and opportunities for social connection.

"We are proud to be a fitness program that seniors ask for by name, and we have earned that privilege through three decades of supporting this population and gathering insights to help us continuously improve to meet their needs," said Hill Ferguson, President & CEO, Tivity Health. "As the Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period gets underway, we'll be alongside our health plan partners talking with seniors about SilverSneakers' proven results improving overall health and lowering healthcare costs."

According to a study by strategic advisory firm Inovalon, total average healthcare expenses are significantly reduced by 16% for SilverSneakers® participants compared to non-participating Medicare Advantage members. The comprehensive study showed total annual average health expenses, including medical and pharmacy, among SilverSneakers participants to be $4,463 compared to $5,303 for non-participants.

Participating members routinely credit SilverSneakers with helping them to improve their health and lifestyle and note significant improvement in some of the most common chronic conditions. According to the SilverSneakers Annual Member Survey, the most improved chronic conditions reported by members after participating in SilverSneakers include depression (67% report improvement), sciatica (62%), hypertension/high blood pressure (62%) and diabetes (61%).

The Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period is October 15-December 7 and seniors can choose a Medicare Advantage plan that includes benefits that best meet their needs. SilverSneakers is offered through over 70 Medicare plans nationwide and offers seniors access to thousands of fitness locations nationwide as well as virtual classes and resources to support healthy aging and social connection.

SilverSneakers members can activate their membership and check eligibility for the program at www.GetSilverSneakers.com.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 19 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility, enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Burnalong®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment, condition-specific programming, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services support health plans, employers, hospital systems and others nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and create healthier communities. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources needed to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

