Trusted by Athletes, Designed for Everyone: The Inactive Company Announces Milestone Year

After major NFL and SEC milestones in 2025, the sleep performance brand expands its science-driven approach with the debut of Inactivewear™ in early 2026.

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inactive Company, a leader in sleep performance technology, today announced the successful conclusion of a strong 2025, marked by key collaborations in professional and collegiate sports and increased consumer awareness. The company plans to carry this momentum into 2026 with the launch of Inactivewear™, a collection of performance sleepwear featuring "triple-loaded" temperature-regulating technology.

Throughout 2025, The Inactive Company reinforced its position as the top provider of sleep recovery tools for elite athletes and high-achieving individuals.

NFL Partnership for Recovery: During Q4, the Inactive Company continued to strengthen its relationship with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). The Inactivators™ sleep mask was showcased in the NFLPA's Injured Reserve Guide as part of their wellness protocol for injured players. This partnership underscores the importance of sleep in injury recovery and enhancing on-field performance. It also expands on the company's past collaborations with the NFLPA, which included supplying masks to teams competing internationally in 2025.

Collegiate Football Spotlight: The Inactive Company's strong existing partnerships with top-performing SEC schools generated national attention after a high-profile 10-minute interview with the founders on The Paul Finebaum Show during the 2025 SEC Media Days, resulting in unprecedented brand awareness.

Commitment to First Responders: The company strengthened its support for organizations serving first responders, emphasizing the importance of quality sleep for maintaining peak performance and resilience in high-stress, irregular-shift settings.

"Watching our efforts lead to tangible results for high-achieving individuals who can significantly benefit from improved sleep routines has been incredibly fulfilling," said Lori Oliver, co-founder of The Inactive Company. "Sleep is essential for memory, mood, and immune function. Our inclusion in key programs, such as the NFLPA's IR Guide, demonstrates the industry's growing recognition of rest as the ultimate competitive advantage. We are very optimistic about unlocking the sleep superpowers within people."

Looking Ahead: The Launch of Inactivewear™ in Early 2026

Building on the success of the Inactivators sleep mask, The Inactive Company is entering the apparel market in early 2026 with the debut of the customer-demanded Inactivewear™ collection. This new line of performance sleepwear is designed to help users improve their sleep quality, whether at home, in flight, or on the road.

The collection provides the ultimate in rest and recovery, featuring temperature-regulating technology that works smoothly with the user's natural sleep cycle and circadian rhythm. By encouraging deeper, longer sleep, Inactivewear™ helps users build a more consistent, restorative sleep routine each night.

"We spent years perfecting the art of performance sleep through light and environmental control with the Inactivators mask. Now, with the launch of Inactivewear™, we are expanding that science to the fabric itself," added Jill MacRae, co-founder. "Our customers highly requested this collection and it is a game-changer. Inactivewear is engineered to manage microclimates, regulate temperature, and create the optimal physiological conditions for deeper, more restorative sleep, making high-quality rest accessible to everyone, everywhere. We could not be more excited about what is to come in 2026."

About The Inactive Company

The Inactive Company is a sleep performance brand dedicated to developing technology and tools that enhance rest and recovery for everyone. Its innovative sleep mask, Inactivators™, is a scientifically backed solution to improve sleep and is trusted by professional and collegiate sports organizations. By emphasizing the science of sleep and the power of intentional design, the company aims to create a world of well-rested individuals. For more information, visit https://inactiveco.com.

