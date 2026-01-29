Trusted by Customers, Supporting Communities: Southwest Gas #1 in Residential Satisfaction in the West, 6 Years in a Row

Recognition reflects customer feedback in the J.D. Power 2025 Gas Utility Residential Customer

Satisfaction Study

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Corporation ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") has been named #1 for Residential Customer Satisfaction among Large Gas Utilities in the West in the J.D. Power 2025 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, marking its sixth consecutive year earning this recognition based on customer feedback.

The study measures customer satisfaction across key areas of the residential gas utility experience. In the West Large segment, Southwest Gas received the highest overall satisfaction score of 574, 68 points above the regional average. Customers rated Southwest Gas highest across several study dimensions, including safety and reliability, problem resolution, ease of doing business, digital channels, people, cost, and trust.

"Taking care of our customers is at the heart of everything we do," said Justin Brown, President of Southwest Gas. "This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and the care our employees put into every interaction to ensure safe, reliable service while supporting and strengthening the communities we call home."

The J.D. Power 2025 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 72,765 online interviews conducted from January through November 2025 among residential customers of the 87 largest gas utility brands across the United States, which represent more than 125,000 residential customers. For J.D. Power 2025 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

About Southwest Gas



Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to serving more than two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada. The Company focuses on providing safe and reliable service while supporting the communities it serves through responsible operations and sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit swgas.com.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation