Trusted Concepts KMIP-enables High-End Customers' Key Management Systems with Cryptsoft

BRISBANE, Australia, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptsoft continues to widen its role as the supplier-of-choice of Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) technologies by further expanding into important supply chains, adding Trusted Concepts to Cryptsoft's ever-growing list of satisfied customers.

Already the dominant supplier of Software Development Kits (SDKs) that are enabling customers in the storage, data management, virtual machine security, and cloud verticals to make the switch from proprietary key management protocols to standards-based KMIP, this represents yet another wave in the sea change sweeping the administration, commercial, financial, judicial, law enforcement, IC, and defense communities in their drive towards COTS and therefore Cryptsoft's KMIP SDKs.

"Trusted Concepts is dedicated to providing high-end information technology services to federal and commercial clients. After extensive testing, we placed our trust in Cryptsoft to supply us with the KMIP technology needed to accomplish development and integration goals meeting our scheduled delivery," said Chris Greenlee, Vice President, Trusted Concepts.

"Trusted Concepts chose a leader in KMIP to be a leader in delivering key management solutions to a most discerning customer base," said Marc Briceno, VP Sales, Cryptsoft. "Building on our previous selection wins in the federal and defense sector, Cryptsoft is pleased to enable yet another valued customer serving demanding market segments with modern, standards-based key management."

About Cryptsoft

Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Foundational Sponsor. www.cryptsoft.com