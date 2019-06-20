Trusted Cyber Security Solutions in Austria Joins Radiflow's OT MSSP Partner Program to Expand Service Offerings

MAHWAH, New Jersey and VIENNA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiflow, a leading provider of industrial cybersecurity solutions for industrial automation networks, and Trusted Cyber Security Solutions (TCSS), a provider of cybersecurity services and solution, today jointly announced that TCSS has joined Radiflow's OT MSSP Partner program in order to expand its service offerings and pursue market opportunities to provide managed OT cybersecurity services to its industrial customers across central and southern Europe.

TCSS is a growing cybersecurity systems integration and consulting firm based in Vienna, Austria. The company currently provides a range of IT-related cybersecurity solutions, including consulting, professional and managed services, to its corporate and government customers through the DACH, Balkan and Adriatic regions in Europe.

Recently, TCSS has experienced significant growth in the industrial enterprise segment with numerous new customers in the manufacturing, automotive, oil & gas and other production-related sectors. As part of an overall effort to expand its service offerings for this customer segment, TCSS has taken the strategic decision to launch OT managed cybersecurity services based on Radiflow's OT MSSP partner program.

"Most of our industrial enterprise customers are in the process of digitizing their operations, which has created a valuable market opportunity for our company to provide ongoing OT cybersecurity services in an MSSP offering," explained Robert Herscovici, CEO at TCSS. "Radiflow's comprehensive MSSP partner program will provide us with the framework to rapidly define and rollout important new managed OT cybersecurity services to protect our industrial enterprise customers throughout their Industry 4.0 journeys."

Radiflow's OT MSSP partner program provides tools, procedures and expertise for MSSPs to efficiently rollout new cybersecurity services dedicated to the ICS/SCADA networks of their industrial enterprise and critical infrastructure customers. By hosting Radiflow's iSID Industrial Threat Detection System in its cloud environment, an MSSP can offer new OT cybersecurity services, including mapping and monitoring the network topology and connected assets, detecting and responding to security breach alerts and more. MSSPs can also offer advanced OT cybersecurity services that leverage iSID's automated vulnerability mapping and dynamic scoring processes in order to identify the most critical security risks based on the impact to its specific business operations.

"We have strong expectations to benefit from Radiflow's well established experience in the OT cybersecurity sector and the company's compelling partnership program," added Herscovici.

"We are pleased to welcome TCSS as a new OT MSSP partner and are looking forward to working closely with the company to maximize the value it provides to its customers with their new managed OT cybersecurity services," said Ilan Barda, CEO at Radiflow. "Based on our experience of working with industrial customers, we see strong benefits in teaming up with MSSPs to deliver an effective framework for industrial enterprises to address their emerging OT cyber risks."

Radiflow will be discussing the benefits of its OT MSSP partner program at the upcoming SANS ICS Europe 2019 event in Munich, Germany on June 24 – 29. Industrial enterprises that are looking to improve the way they address their cybersecurity risks in their digital transformation projects are invited to meet Radiflow's experts at this event.

About Radiflow

Radiflow develops trusted Industrial Cyber-Security Solutions for critical business operations. We offer a complete portfolio of game-changing solutions for ICS/SCADA networks that empowers users to maintain visibility and control of their OT networks, including an Intelligent Threat Detection tool that passively monitors the OT network for anomalies as well as Secure Gateways that protect OT networks from any deviations from set access policies. Radiflow's team consists of professionals from diverse backgrounds from cyber-experts from elite military units and automation experts from global industrial vendors and operators. Founded in 2009, Radiflow's field-proven solutions have been validated by leading research labs and currently secure thousands of customer facilities. For more information, please visit www.radiflow.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Trusted Cyber Security Solutions

The mission of Trusted Cyber Security Solutions (TCSS) is to support our clients to reduce their business risks by continuously enhancing their cybersecurity posture in order to minimize their exposure to attacks. We offer a broad range of services and automated solutions to help our customers to assess and reduce their risks, while supporting their day-to-day operations and their incident response in an environment with few resources. Our aim is to go beyond the basics of cybersecurity and support our clients adopting more advanced defenses, such as threat intelligence, IoT and OT security, automated threat hunting and pen testing. Our offices are located in Austria, Germany, Serbia and Israel.

Press Contacts

For Radiflow

Tony Miller

+1-617-418-3024

tony@noteya.com

For Trusted Cyber Security Solutions

Pascha Soufi

+436648103110

pascha.soufi@tcss.eu

SOURCE Radiflow

Related Links

https://radiflow.com

