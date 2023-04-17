Trusted Data Solutions Acquires India-Based Partner, Assured Data Technologies

TDS Grows its Expansive Global Restoration Assurance Facilities Footprint

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted Data Solutions (TDS), the foremost expert in legacy data management, has recently acquired Assured Data Technologies (ADT), an India-based digital solutions and services company. To meet customer demand, TDS has long provided data management services in the Asia/Pacific region, and this acquisition will further support international clients in India and strengthen APAC capacities.

TDS and ADT have worked together as partners for two years to provide tape restoration services to global customers operating in India. TDS will maintain the ADT brand in India. Director and CEO of ADT, Tarang Daptardar, has nearly 30 years of experience in information technology working for industry giants such as IBM, GBM, Wipro and Zenith Computers. In his new role, Daptardar will oversee operations and navigate the changing environment in a key market.

"India is adopting global standards for data governance, which creates significant opportunity in the tape restoration and legacy data market," Christopher M. Clark, President and CEO of TDS, said. "We are thrilled to welcome Tarang and his team to TDS. With the combined expertise of TDS and ADT, we'll have a significant subject matter dominance in India."

TDS' new India Restoration Assurance Center is located in Mumbai, the hub for the country's financial industry. As specialists in recovering legacy information for financial institutions and well as corporations and other regulated institutions, TDS has developed proprietary tools and software that can help existing international customers and generate additional business through new partnerships.

With its North America Headquarters in New York City, and its international headquarters in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and now India in addition to APAC operation, TDS maintains one of the most expansive global restoration assurance capacities in the market – with locations in New York, New Jersey, California, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore. TDS manages nearly 10 million backup tapes for 500 customers globally.

About Trusted Data Solutions

For more than two decades, Trusted Data Solutions (TDS), the foremost expert in legacy data management, has set the standard in compliant management and accessibility of legacy data, archives and other electronically stored information.

As the preferred choice for corporations, regulated institutions, eDiscovery specialists, government agencies and law firms that require an expert, trusted partner for their compliant data transformation initiatives, TDS's industry leadership is demonstrable in their commitment to advancing their services and operations to support the demands of their growing, global customers and partners.

TDS is a wholly owned subsidiary of TDS Global Holdings and is privately held.

