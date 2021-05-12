Trusted Dehumidifier Brand, Eva-Dry, Introduces New Model in Costco Warehouses Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eva-Dry announces an exciting new product launch with their long-time global retail partner, Costco Wholesale Corporation. For the first time ever, Eva-Dry's best-selling EDV-1200 compact dehumidifier will be available for customers to purchase in select Costco warehouses across the United States. Costco members will enjoy exclusive member pricing on the EDV-1200, just in time for the spring and summer months where humidity levels typically rise nationwide.

The EDV-1200 is an efficient, compact dehumidifier that reduces excess moisture in spaces up to 1,200 cubic feet, making it the optimal moisture-control solution for closets, bathrooms, boat cabins, laundry rooms, RVs, and more. Utilizing whisper-quiet Peltier technology, the EDV-1200 absorbs moisture from the air and traps it inside its removable tank. The tank is equipped with an auto shut-off switch, preventing overflow and ensuring easy, convenient operation.

Eva-Dry Sales Director, Matt Henson, offers, "The EDV-1200 represents years of advancement in compact dehumidifier technology. As one of our newest feature-rich models, customers benefit from improvements in efficiency and effectiveness derived from decades of innovation."

The compact and lightweight EDV-1200 boasts a sleek, modern, design. This offers Costco members a myriad of options for placement and application that will complement their decor while keeping excess moisture from damaging their possessions or developing an unhealthy environment where they reside.

"We are thrilled to offer one of our most popular and effective units to Costco Warehouse members at exclusive prices they won't find anywhere else. Their members trust the Costco brand to bring them the best products at the best prices, and their experience with the EDV-1200 will only strengthen that trust," says Eva-Dry General Manager, Alyssa Bonet.

About Costco: Costco operates 807 warehouses, including 559 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 104 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 28 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, 3 in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco operates e-commerce sites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

About Eva-Dry: For almost 20 years, the U.S.-based brand, Eva-Dry, has been developing and introducing innovative new dehumidifiers into the global market to meet a range of customers' needs. Excess moisture can have disastrous effects on valuable possessions, as well as create an environment that can negatively affect the health of families and pets.

A family-owned business, Eva-Dry prides itself on creating quality products that are safe for the home, free of harmful chemicals, and are extremely effective at reducing excess moisture to protect and preserve the things their customers value most. Eva-Dry stands behind its products with warranties and exemplary reputation for customer service. To learn more about Eva-Dry's dehumidifying products for homes, storage, vehicles, boats and RVs, visit their website at www.eva-dry.com.

Related Images

eva-dry-logo.png

Eva-Dry Logo

Eva-Dry Logo

SOURCE Eva-Dry